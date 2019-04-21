202
AP Top U.S. News at 5:19 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 21, 2019
Columbine honors 13 lost with community service, ceremony

The Latest: 12 students,1 teacher killed honored at ceremony

AP Was There: Shock, then terror as Columbine attack unfolds

Arkansas faces new court fight over sedative for executions

United Methodists edge toward breakup over LGBT policies

Armed civilian border group member arrested in New Mexico

Parents who starved and shackled children sentenced to life

Texas cancer center ousts 3 over Chinese data theft concerns

British cyber expert pleads guilty to creating malware

Storms in South kill girl in Florida, bring tornado threat

