AP Top U.S. News at 9:48 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 7, 2019 12:00 am 04/07/2019 12:00am
Slaying puts focus on ride-hailing safety, fake drivers

Ex-Sen Ernest ‘Fritz’ Hollings of South Carolina dies at 97

Pipeline opponents ask judge to strike down Trump’s permit

US says reuniting separated families laborious process

Houston fires renew safety debate in oil-friendly Texas

Maggots, mice fall into California prison dining hall

CAIR warns of increasing Islamophobia after New York arrests

Police: North Dakota suspect planned carefully, hid evidence

Fans mourn grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain 25 years after death

Mormon president surprises with transformative first year

