AP Top U.S. News at 12:59 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 12:00 am 04/23/2019 12:00am
California police promote measure to limit fatal shootings

Armed border group’s leader said to have assassination plans

Tesla CEO plans to hand the car keys to robots next year

Casey lobbies for Democratic primary debate in Pennsylvania

Case dismissed for 3 students who protested border agents

Video released of suspect in 2017 killings of Indiana girls

Back to Earth: Washington set to allow ‘human composting’

Surveillance clips show Chinese billionaire with accuser

Trump opens Easter Egg Roll with talk of economy, military

Democrats criticize GOP state rep for chats about spying

