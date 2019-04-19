202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:24 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 19, 2019 12:00 am 04/19/2019 12:00am
Journalist who covered Columbine wonders about lives unlived

AP Was There: Teen boys unleashed terror, chaos at Columbine

Columbine focuses on healing as questions loom after manhunt

For school shooting survivors, trauma has no time limit

Deregulation effort could slice rules for frozen cherry pies

St Patrick’s suspect previously arrested at other cathedral

Judge voids rules aimed at reforming ultra-Orthodox schools

Two-wave US flu season is now the longest in a decade

North Dakota company where 4 were slain seeks normalcy

Hurricane Michael gets an upgrade to rare Category 5 status

