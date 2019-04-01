AP Top U.S. News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

Amid legal troubles, Avenatti scrutinized for R. Kelly role Avenatti confident ‘justice will be done’ in his fraud case 4 dead in ‘multiple homicide’ at North Dakota business Baltimore mayor goes on leave as book…
Amid legal troubles, Avenatti scrutinized for R. Kelly role
Avenatti confident ‘justice will be done’ in his fraud case
4 dead in ‘multiple homicide’ at North Dakota business
Baltimore mayor goes on leave as book scandal intensifies
2 major cases add up to big doubts about Chicago prosecutor
Trump suffers setbacks in environmental rulings in Alaska
Trump’s threat to close border stirs fears of economic harm
Potential jurors fill out questionnaires in ex-cop’s trial
Boeing, FAA say more time needed for fix of troubled 737 Max
LA to tap tech to wipe out up to 50,000 old pot convictions
