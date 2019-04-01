202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 12:00 am 04/01/2019 12:00am
Amid legal troubles, Avenatti scrutinized for R. Kelly role

Avenatti confident ‘justice will be done’ in his fraud case

4 dead in ‘multiple homicide’ at North Dakota business

Baltimore mayor goes on leave as book scandal intensifies

2 major cases add up to big doubts about Chicago prosecutor

Trump suffers setbacks in environmental rulings in Alaska

Trump’s threat to close border stirs fears of economic harm

Potential jurors fill out questionnaires in ex-cop’s trial

Boeing, FAA say more time needed for fix of troubled 737 Max

LA to tap tech to wipe out up to 50,000 old pot convictions

