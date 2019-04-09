202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 9, 2019 12:00 am 04/09/2019 12:00am
Share

Huffman, 12 other parents to plead guilty in college scheme

Opening statements expected in ex-Minneapolis cop’s trial

Attorney: Mar-a-Lago infiltrator had hidden-camera detector

Opioids advocate now working with plaintiffs in lawsuits

Storm to hit Rockies before forming new ‘bomb cyclone’

Casino-operating tribes influence sports betting debate

Judge blocks Trump’s asylum policy but delays enforcement

California governor meets Salvadorans who tried to reach US

US: Man inspired by IS planned truck attack near DC

Trump: Uganda must capture kidnappers of freed US tourist

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!