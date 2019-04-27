AP Top U.S. News at 12:24 a.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 12:00 am 04/27/2019 12:00am
New York Archdiocese names 120 priests accused of sex abuse

Over 1,000 quarantined in measles scare at LA universities

Prosecutor: ‘No basis’ for Minneapolis cop to shoot woman

Police: Army vet drove into people thinking they were Muslim

Police look at brakes after truck rams into cars, killing 4

Attorneys in Weinstein case buy some extra time before trial

Illinois pledges child-welfare changes following boy’s death

Police: 3 children shot as Oklahoma police fire at suspect

Kansas court bolsters abortion rights, blocks ban

In unusual move, police hasten to release video of shooting

National News
