AP Top U.S. News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 12:00 am 04/17/2019 12:00am
Asylum seekers who show credible fear not eligible for bond

Trump signs Colorado River drought plan

FBI looks for woman ‘infatuated’ with Columbine shooting

Columbine survivors send kids to schools altered by attack

AP-NORC Poll: Most believe schools have become less safe

North Carolina ‘born-alive’ abortion bill wins final passage

Godiva moves beyond chocolate to open 2,000 cafes

Suspect in attack on boy at Mall of America held on $2M bail

Woman sues Chinese billionaire Liu for alleged rape

Prosecutors: Wisconsin teen typed plan to kill grandparents

National News
