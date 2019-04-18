202
AP Top U.S. News at 1:56 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 12:00 am 04/18/2019 12:00am
‘We don’t get over it’: Pain of mass shootings stretches on

Colorado schools reopen as FBI examines teen suspect’s past

NYPD: Man with gas cans arrested at St. Patrick’s church

Forecasters turn to array of technology to fight floodwaters

Who owns aloha? Hawaii eyes protections for native culture

Central Florida cities among fastest growing in US

Despite recusal, prosecutor told deputy Smollett overcharged

Court sets hearing on Trump administration’s asylum policy

California dispute threatens plan to protect Colorado River

University freshman dead after suspected fraternity hazing

