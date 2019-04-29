202
By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 12:00 am 04/29/2019 12:00am
Authorities look at synagogue suspect’s social media posts

Police: 8 shot, 1 fatally, in latest Baltimore shooting

Online hate forges a dark path for suspect in attack plot

Seattle college says student was among those killed by crane

Corruption claims, mailbox send Hawaii power couple to trial

Immigrant-heavy GOP states OK with census citizen question

Richard Lugar, who helped in securing Soviet arsenal, dies

Tenn. police investigating whether suspect knew 7 victims

Vacant land becoming asset as development returns to Detroit

Alaska jail fire kills 2 prisoners, seriously injures guard

