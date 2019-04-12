202
AP Top U.S. News at 9:11 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019
Shock at arrest of deputy’s son in black church fires

Court won’t immediately stop wait-in-Mexico asylum policy

Child attack suspect had previous Mall of America arrests

State probes doctor it says branded women in sex slave case

Test taker pleads guilty in college admissions bribery scam

Growing number of states move to shield lottery winners

New Jersey law allows terminally ill to get life-ending meds

Prosecutor asks for review of how Smollett case was handled

Texas’ high court keeps execution drug supplier secret

Picture was clear, but black hole’s name a little fuzzy

