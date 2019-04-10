Science fact: Astronomers reveal first image of a black hole Abortion foes mount direct challenges to Roe v. Wade Nearly $1B in contracts awarded for border fence sections Charles Van Doren, figure in game show…
Science fact: Astronomers reveal first image of a black hole
Abortion foes mount direct challenges to Roe v. Wade
Nearly $1B in contracts awarded for border fence sections
Charles Van Doren, figure in game show scandals, dies at 93
Principals from schools with shootings form support network
How NYC plans to enforce unusual measles vaccination order
Victims of Parkland shooting sue school board, sheriff
Trump aiming to make it harder for states to block pipelines
Family seeks answers in immigrant’s death after detention
Blizzard warnings posted from Colorado to Minnesota
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.