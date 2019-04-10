202
AP Top U.S. News at 2:35 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 12:00 am 04/10/2019 12:00am
Science fact: Astronomers reveal first image of a black hole

Abortion foes mount direct challenges to Roe v. Wade

Nearly $1B in contracts awarded for border fence sections

Charles Van Doren, figure in game show scandals, dies at 93

Principals from schools with shootings form support network

How NYC plans to enforce unusual measles vaccination order

Victims of Parkland shooting sue school board, sheriff

Trump aiming to make it harder for states to block pipelines

Family seeks answers in immigrant’s death after detention

Blizzard warnings posted from Colorado to Minnesota

