AP Top U.S. News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 12:00 am 04/15/2019 12:00am
Strong storms in US South kill at least 8 and injure dozens

White House: Migrants to sanctuary cities not a top choice

Study finds diabetes drug may prevent, slow kidney disease

Insider Q&A: American Addiction Centers CEO talks treatment

Pass It On: Addiction network CEO emphasizes education

NRA has history of promoting gun rights outside US

AP FACT CHECK: Trump camp suggests AG found illegal spying

GOP states discover a tax hike they have to like: for roads

Traffic stops by metro Phoenix deputies plunge amid overhaul

Dallas transgender woman brutally beaten in broad daylight

National News
