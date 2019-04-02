202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 12:00 am 04/02/2019 12:00am
Share

Police: Suspected killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle arrested

US expands ‘catch and release’ amid surge in migrants

Lightfoot says Chicago mayoral victory means ‘a city reborn’

As Baltimore struggles, latest scandal sucks away attention

2nd Texas chemical fire in about 2 weeks kills worker

Chinese woman carrying malware allegedly got into Mar-a-Lago

New York will be first US city to charge congestion toll

Prosecutors drop all charges in deadly Waco biker shootout

Delay sought on ruling allowing high-capacity ammo magazines

Ex-governor candidate found guilty in murder-for-hire plot

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!