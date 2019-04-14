202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 14, 2019 12:00 am 04/14/2019 12:00am
Share

As census approaches, many Arab Americans feel left out

2 children dead, many homes damaged as storms pummel South

Large, flightless bird attacks and kills its fallen owner

Trump sanctuary city idea could help migrants stay in US

Morehouse College to admit transgender men starting in 2020

Pace of Bering Sea changes startles scientists

In California, giant Stratolaunch jet flies for first time

Shock at arrest of deputy’s son in black church fires

Migrants dropped off in New Mexico; city asks for donations

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Hawaii; no risk of tsunami

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!