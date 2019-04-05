202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 12:00 am 04/05/2019 12:00am
Pipeline opponents ask judge to strike down Trump’s permit

Houston fires renew safety debate in oil-friendly Texas

Police: North Dakota suspect planned carefully, hid evidence

Fans mourn grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain 25 years after death

Mormon president surprises with transformative first year

FBI: NY man threatened to kill Minn. Congresswoman

25 local governments sue over California marijuana delivery

South Carolina: Moving plutonium belies Nevada claim of risk

US judge orders quicker bond hearings for asylum seekers

Job gain points to a US economy slowing but hardly stalling

