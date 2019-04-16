202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:30 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 12:00 am 04/16/2019 12:00am
Share

Columbine survivors raise children in world shaped by attack

AP PHOTOS: Teen gunmen unleashed terror, chaos at Columbine

AP-NORC Poll: Low confidence in schools to respond to gunman

Redaction nation: US history brims with partial deletions

Officials say evidence points to church fire suspect

Chinese woman who entered Mar-a-Lago denied bail

Pulitzers honor coverage of 3 US mass shootings in 2018

AP journalists win Pulitzer for coverage of Yemen civil war

The Latest: Reuters: We’ll celebrate when reporters are free

‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ actress Georgia Engel dies at 70

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!