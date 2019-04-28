202
By The Associated Press April 28, 2019 12:00 am 04/28/2019 12:00am
19-year-old kills 1, wounds rabbi and 2 others at synagogue

Latest: Rabbi identifies the victims of synagogue shooting

‘THIS MUST STOP’: Reaction to the synagogue shooting

Pittsburgh synagogue: Violence ‘must end. Enough is enough!’

‘Terrifying’: Crane falls on busy Seattle street, killing 4

Oliver North out as NRA president after leadership dispute

New York investigating National Rifle Association’s finances

5 bodies found in Tennessee, suspect captured after manhunt

Juul nicotine hit may be ‘Worst for kids, best for smokers’

LBJ’s daughters christen stealthy warship bearing his name

Topics:
National News
