202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:38 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 3, 2019 12:00 am 04/03/2019 12:00am
Share

APNewsBreak: US condemns ‘broken’ Alabama prison system

Study: Safe to transplant hepatitis C-infected hearts, lungs

As celebs hit court in bribe case, 1 parent to plead guilty

The Latest: 1st parent guilty plea in college scam imminent

House committee seeks interview with key inaugural planner

US investigates seizure risk with electronic cigarettes

Cousin of student killed: The sadness will ‘never end’

14-year-old says he is Illinois boy who went missing in 2011

Lightfoot’s win stirs hope for change in a divided Chicago

Texas bans clergy from executions after Supreme Court ruling

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!