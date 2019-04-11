Board denies parole for inmate in landmark juvenile case US: Avenatti deceived to prevent ‘house of cards’ collapse California races to deter disaster as towns face fire risk Analysis: Safety rules give homes better chance…
Board denies parole for inmate in landmark juvenile case
US: Avenatti deceived to prevent ‘house of cards’ collapse
California races to deter disaster as towns face fire risk
Analysis: Safety rules give homes better chance in wildfires
City of Chicago sues Jussie Smollett for investigative costs
After force-feeding, ICE releases 2 immigrant detainees
APNewsBreak: Other lies by child-impostor suspect alleged
Authorities say deputy’s son behind fires at black churches
Fire chief: Shop owner declined to evacuate before blast
Judge postpones execution of Alabama man who killed pastor
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.