AP Top U.S. News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 11, 2019 12:00 am 04/11/2019 12:00am
Board denies parole for inmate in landmark juvenile case

US: Avenatti deceived to prevent ‘house of cards’ collapse

California races to deter disaster as towns face fire risk

Analysis: Safety rules give homes better chance in wildfires

City of Chicago sues Jussie Smollett for investigative costs

After force-feeding, ICE releases 2 immigrant detainees

APNewsBreak: Other lies by child-impostor suspect alleged

Authorities say deputy’s son behind fires at black churches

Fire chief: Shop owner declined to evacuate before blast

Judge postpones execution of Alabama man who killed pastor

National News
