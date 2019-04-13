202
AP Top U.S. News at 5:21 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 13, 2019 12:00 am 04/13/2019 12:00am
Trump sanctuary city idea could help some immigrants

As census approaches, many Arab Americans feel left out

The Latest: Twister hits Texas community; about a dozen hurt

Pace of Bering Sea changes startles scientists

In California, giant Stratolaunch jet flies for first time

Shock at arrest of deputy’s son in black church fires

Morehouse College to begin taking transgender men next year

Court won’t immediately stop wait-in-Mexico asylum policy

Chief: Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony being treated

State probes doctor it says branded women in sex slave case

