AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 4:30 am 04/27/2019 04:30am
A young indigenous man applies body paint as he looks in a mirror, during an annual three-day campout protest known as the Free Land Encampment, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The event begins amid animosity between Brazil's indigenous groups and the new government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes participants in an indigenous people’s protest in Brazil; the aftermath of the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka; and mourners on the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado.

This gallery contains photos from the week of April 20-26, 2019.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

National News
