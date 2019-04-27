AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Militants set off bombs during Sri Lanka raid, killing 15 COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Militants linked to Easter suicide bombings opened fire and set off explosives during a raid by Sri Lankan security forces…

Militants set off bombs during Sri Lanka raid, killing 15

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Militants linked to Easter suicide bombings opened fire and set off explosives during a raid by Sri Lankan security forces on a house in the country’s east, leaving behind a grisly discovery Saturday: 15 bodies, including six children.

The gunbattle that began Friday night and the carnage that followed came amid widespread fear of more attacks as officials hunt for militants with explosives believed to still be at large after the coordinated bombings of churches and luxury hotels that killed more than 250 people nearly a week ago.

Raids and police curfews have shut down areas of eastern Sri Lanka, and Catholic leaders have canceled Sunday Masses indefinitely. Officials also urged Muslims to stay home for prayers in an extraordinary call by the clergy to curtail worship.

The gunfight came after police tipped off soldiers about a suspected safe house near the town of Sammanthurai, where authorities said the militants detonated three explosions and opened fire.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said some of the dead likely were militants who blew themselves up in suicide bombings. Earlier, the military said at least one civilian had been killed in the attack.

___

After grief and chaos, picture of Sri Lanka bombers emerges

NEGOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An impatient little girl in a pretty dress pulls on the hand of a man, possibly her grandfather, as they cross a brick courtyard outside St. Sebastian’s Church on Easter Sunday. Directly in her path a slightly built, bearded man, bent beneath the weight of a large backpack, slows down so he doesn’t bump into the girl, his fingers seeming to touch her hair for just an instant as she passes.

And then, CCTV cameras show, they both go about their day, the girl continuing across the courtyard, the man with the pack marching with purpose toward the main church building — a common, almost mundane interaction made chilling only by what happens next.

The man walks into the church packed with worshippers, a ceiling fan whirring above, and, according to authorities, detonates the bomb in his bag, part of a coordinated set of attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the country that killed more than 250 people. Officials are now hunting for clues that might explain how a little-known Islamic radical group went from defacing Buddhist statues and posting online screeds to pulling off one of the most stunning and brutal attacks in recent years.

From a copper factory outside Colombo where the bombs may have been put together, to a respected spice merchant’s luxury compound in the capital where his two wealthy, radicalized sons reportedly planned their parts in the bombings, to a hothead mastermind who seems to have sharpened his building hatred with help from the Islamic State group — a picture of a determined local militant cell that suddenly went global is slowly emerging from the immediate aftermath of grief and confusion.

As the bombers’ motivations and backgrounds come into focus, Sri Lanka, which dealt with homegrown terror of a much different sort during a nearly three-decade civil war, is struggling to understand how a sliver of local Muslims broke off from what had been a relatively inclusive form of the religion for years and apparently joined an international militant network whose brand is mass murder on a spectacular scale.

___

Trump’s ‘exoneration’ tour: What to Watch

WASHINGTON (AP) — Political nerds, start your streaming devices. You’ve got a big Saturday night of programming ahead.

First, President Donald Trump rolls out his “complete and total exoneration” tour in battleground Wisconsin, his first campaign rally since the release of the Mueller report and an early look at his 2020 re-election strategy.

Next up is the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which strained what remained of civility between the press corps and the administration a year ago and now is designed to be a decidedly more scholarly affair.

“Boring” is how Trump describes it, one reason why he’s never attended the event as president. But the dinner is apparently interesting — and politically profitable — enough for Trump that he’s mocked it from the rally pulpit the past two years.

Here’s a look at what to watch from Trump’s rally at 8 p.m. EDT and the correspondents’ dinner at 9:30 p.m. EDT, both expected to be carried by C-SPAN:

___

2020 candidates to pitch working-class credentials to union

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A half-dozen Democratic presidential candidates will descend on Las Vegas on Saturday to pitch themselves to one of America’s largest unions as champions of workers and kitchen-table issues.

The daylong forum is organized by the liberal Center for American Progress Action Fund and the Service Employees International Union. It’s expected to focus on wages and working people’s issues as union leaders and their supporters worry the 2020 field of at least 20 Democrats is spending too much time talking about esoteric issues rather than about bread-and-butter concerns.

Just this week, several Democratic contenders debated whether criminals in prison should be able to win back their right to vote, the type of issue that some union leaders worry has nothing to do with the economic issues that motivate some working-class voters. It’s that anxiety that’s fueling Joe Biden’s newly launched presidential campaign.

The former vice president will not be in Las Vegas on Saturday but will hold his first public event on Monday at a union hall in Pittsburgh. He’s expected to scoop up a major endorsement from the International Association of Fire Fighters while calling to bolster the middle class.

While labor has long made up a key pillar of the Democratic Party, many white working-class voters and swing-state union members supported Republican Donald Trump in 2016. Democrats are working to win back those voters, but party leaders and union members are cautioning candidates that they need to be talking about issues that matter to working families.

___

Infighting erupts at NRA convention, threatening leadership

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Rifle Association was plunged into deeper internal turmoil Friday amid an effort by opponents of top executive Wayne LaPierre to drive out the man who has long been the public face of the gun-rights group.

LaPierre sent a letter to board members Thursday outlining that the NRA’s president — Lt. Col. Oliver North — was trying to oust him by threatening to release “damaging” information about him to the NRA’s board. The Associated Press confirmed the contents of the letter.

But several longtime and prominent board members told The Associated Press they were standing by LaPierre, who has symbolized the gun-rights movement for decades with his unwavering support of the Second Amendment.

“Wayne has the confidence of a strong majority of the board,” said Todd Rathner, a board member from Arizona who began his tenure shortly after one of the last upheavals within the organization in the 1990s. “They trust him. They know that he’s the face of the NRA. And quite frankly I think that anybody that wants to remove him, they’re going to have to get through this board first.”

The NRA is holding its 148th annual meetings in Indianapolis and the gathering began with a considerable buzz after the NRA filed a lawsuit against Ackerman McQueen, the public relations firm that has earned tens of millions of dollars in the decades since it began shaping the gun lobby’s fierce talking points.

___

Biden entry sparks a sharper edge to Democratic race

NEW YORK (AP) — As she campaigned through Iowa this week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts didn’t hesitate to jab the newest contender in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary: Joe Biden.

“Our disagreement is a matter of public record,” Warren said, referring to Biden’s past support of a massive bankruptcy overhaul. “Joe Biden was on the side of the credit card companies.”

The early days of the 2020 Democratic primary have been defined by order, amicable disagreement and an overwhelming focus on defeating President Donald Trump.

No more.

Biden’s campaign launch on Thursday ushered in a new phase in the nominating contest. With the field largely set, the leading candidates have begun to turn on one another, raising the prospect of an ugly fight for the future of the party that could have lasting consequences for Democrats’ quest to reclaim the White House.

___

Cyprus protest vigil held for officer’s 7 assumed victims

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Hundreds of people turned up for a protest vigil outside Cyprus’ presidential palace Friday to mourn seven women and girls who police say a military officer confessed to killing and to question if authorities failed to adequately investigate when foreign workers were reported missing.

The protest’s organizer used a bullhorn to read out the victims’ names as well as those of other missing women, and others at the memorial shouted “Where are they?” in response. Some participants held placards decrying “sexist, misogynist and racist” attitudes about women who work as housekeepers or in low-paying service jobs.

In a poignant moment, a group of tearful Filipino women held lighted candles and bowed their heads in prayer for the three women and one child of Filipino descent who are believed to be among the victims. A 35-year-old Cypriot National Guard captain is in custody facing multiple homicide charges.

“I felt obliged to do something for these women, all the missing women, all the killed women,” protest organizer Maria Mappouridou said. “I think deep down, all that we want, what everybody wants, is justice.”

Federation of Filipino Organizations in Cyprus chair Ester Beatty said she hoped the event, and the tragedy of the deaths, raise public awareness about migrant workers.

___

Xi: China wants to expand sprawling infrastructure project

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping called Saturday for more countries to join China’s sprawling infrastructure-building initiative in the face of U.S. opposition to a project Washington worries is increasing Beijing’s strategic influence.

Xi spoke at a gathering of leaders to celebrate the multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, his signature foreign project. The upbeat tone of the two-day forum, at which Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders praised the initiative, is a setback for the Trump administration, which is trying to discourage other countries from participating.

Xi promised Friday to promote high financial, environmental and other standards in response to complaints about debt and other problems. That has the potential to heighten tensions with Washington by attracting more participants.

“We need to encourage the full participation of more countries and companies,” the Chinese president said at the event at a government conference center outside Beijing.

Xi tried to dispel complaints Belt and Road does little for developing countries that have borrowed from Beijing to build ports, railways and other facilities. Xi said his government wants to “deliver benefits to all.”

___

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes participants in an indigenous people’s protest in Brazil; the aftermath of the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka; and mourners on the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of April 20-26, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

NFL aerial circus makes for 2nd round of DBs, WRs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — So you want proof the NFL is an aerial circus? Try the second round of the draft.

And some of the third.

Of Friday night’s first 32 picks, 11 were defensive backs charged with holding down pass catchers, of which seven were chosen. Plus another seven offensive linemen charged with protecting the guys who throw the ball.

Only one of those, Drew Lock of Missouri, was taken in Round 2, going to Denver 42nd overall after the Broncos traded up with Cincinnati to get Lock. Some projections had him going in the opening round.

“Certainly. It certainly does,” Lock said when asked about being even more motivated to prove himself now that he slipped so far; the previous quarterback selected was Dwayne Haskins at 15th.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.