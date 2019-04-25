202
Alabama House to vote on abortion ban next week

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 2:38 pm 04/25/2019 02:38pm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers next week will debate one of the most stringent abortion restrictions in the nation.

The House Rules Committee put the bill on the House of Representatives’ debate schedule for Tuesday. The measure would make performing an abortion a felony with almost no exceptions.

The legislation is purposely designed to directly conflict with the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion and certain to be enjoined by lower courts.

Emboldened by new conservatives on the court, abortion opponents say their goal is to spark a court case that could lead the Supreme Court to revisit abortion rights.

The legislation contains an exemption for the mother’s health, but not for rape and incest.

