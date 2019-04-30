202
Home » National News » Advocacy groups file civil…

Advocacy groups file civil rights complaint against police

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 3:46 pm 04/30/2019 03:46pm
Share
American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan senior staff attorney Miriam Aukerman, left, and Michigan Immigrant Rights Center attorney Hillary Scholten speak at a press conference at ACLU of Michigan Offices on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and Michigan Immigrant Rights Center have filed complaints with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights regarding accusations of racial profiling and the Grand Rapids Police Department. (Alyssa Keown/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Immigrant and civil liberties advocacy groups have filed complaints against Grand Rapids police with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights in cases involving people of Latino descent.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center announced the actions on Tuesday. They allege the police department discriminated against a mentally ill war veteran in November and a 15-year-old boy last month.

The groups say in a release the department “can’t be trusted to police itself.”

They allege an officer violated the man’s rights by contacting immigration officials even though he’s a U.S. citizen. They add another officer did the same by drawing a gun on the teen, who jaywalked and pulled away when grabbed.

A spokeswoman for the city says its attorneys will review the complaints once they are received.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!