202
Home » National News » 7 in intensive care…

7 in intensive care after gas leak; federal probe underway

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 10:36 am 04/26/2019 10:36am
Share
In this still image from video provided by ABC7 Chicago, a fire engine sprays water on a container of the chemical that farmers use for soil after after anhydrous ammonia leaked Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Beach Park, Ill. Authorities say dozens of people have been taken to hospitals after anhydrous ammonia leaked from containers that a tractor was pulling in the Chicago suburb. (ABC7 Chicago via AP)

BEACH PARK, Ill. (AP) — Seven people, including a firefighter, remain in intensive care after they were injured in an ammonia leak in Illinois.

Lake County Sheriff’s spokesman Christopher Covelli said Friday that the majority of the 37 people injured Thursday have been treated and released from hospitals. Toxic gas plumes formed and lingered for several hours when anhydrous ammonia leaked from containers being pulled by a tractor in Beach Park, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of downtown Chicago.

The injured included 11 firefighters and three police officers.

Sheriff’s detectives and a team from the National Transportation Safety Board are jointly investigating the leak Friday.

Covelli told the Daily Herald it could be more than a week before a cause is determined.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!