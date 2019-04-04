Sheriff: 4 shot in Mississippi by man seeking to shoot woman

HERMANVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a suspect after four men were shot and wounded outside a Mississippi convenience store. Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis tells local news outlets that deputies are…

HERMANVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a suspect after four men were shot and wounded outside a Mississippi convenience store.

Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis tells local news outlets that deputies are seeking 26-year-old Lydell Page, adding authorities believe he was trying to shoot the mother of his child but missed.

The four were shot Tuesday evening at a convenience store in Hermanville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Jackson.

Authorities say 30-year-old Gabriel Washington was shot in the groin, 20-year-old Patrick Minor in the arm, and 20-year-old Kobie Ulmer in the jaw. Davis says 19-year-old Willie Brown remains hospitalized. Three of the men are football players at Hinds Community College.

Page was previously charged with aggravated domestic assault and was free on bail.

