202
Home » National News » 3 sought in $450K…

3 sought in $450K colonoscopy instruments theft at hospital

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 2:03 pm 04/25/2019 02:03pm
Share

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (AP) — Police say two men and a woman broke into a Philadelphia-area hospital and stole nearly a half-million dollars’ worth of colonoscopy instruments.

Authorities say the trio had access to a secured area of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, which is about 8 miles (13 kilometers) west of Philadelphia. The people walked out of the hospital with several colonoscopes with a value of $450,000.

Lower Merion Police are still searching for the suspects in Saturday morning’s theft.

Surveillance video shows the three driving up in a Jeep Wrangler and one man and one woman exit the vehicle. At some point, the third suspect joins them. Video also shows all three of them leaving with full backpacks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!