3 dead, 3 firefighters hurt after truck, fire engine collide

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead and three firefighters seriously injured after a pickup truck and a fire engine collided at a west Phoenix intersection.

Phoenix police say one of the victims of Sunday morning’s crash was a baby that was about 6 months old.

They say a man in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman and the child both were both pronounced dead at a hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man, woman and child were all related and police didn’t release their names.

They say the fire engine was responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash, but no other details were immediately released.

Police say three firefighters are hospitalized in stable condition.

