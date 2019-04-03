3 days of mourning begin for SC’s Ernest ‘Fritz” Hollings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Visitation is scheduled for Ernest F. “Fritz” Hollings, who helped shepherd South Carolina through desegregation as governor and went on to serve six terms in the U.S. Senate. The family of…

The family of the longtime politician will receive visitors from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation.

Hollings died April 6 at his home on Isle of Palms. He was 97.

Three days of mourning are planned for Hollings, one of the last of the larger-than-life Democrats who dominated politics in the South.

His body will lie in repose at the Statehouse building in Columbia on Monday. A funeral is planned Tuesday at The Citadel, where former Vice President Joe Biden and Gov. Henry McMaster are among the speakers.

