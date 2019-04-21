202
$21M awarded to family of woman killed in police chase

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 1:11 am 04/25/2019 01:11am
CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $21 million to the family of a Chicago mother of five who was killed during a police chase.

Thirty-seven-year-old Maria Carrion-Adame was killed and members of her family injured when a minivan slammed into their vehicle on Dec. 12, 2015. Her family alleged in a lawsuit that Chicago police showed indifference and disregard for the safety of others during the chase.

Family attorney Antonio Romanucci contended the officers involved in the chase were in an unmarked car with no sirens engaged and kept going when a sergeant ordered them to stop.

The lawsuit named the city of Chicago, three police officers and Trevante Reed, the then-16-year-old who was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle. He is charged with reckless homicide.

Chicago law department spokesman Bill McCaffrey said city officials were “disappointed” by the verdict.

