2 killed, 1 injured in Miami Beach boating crash

By The Associated Press April 21, 2019 12:00 pm 04/21/2019 12:00pm
MIAMI (AP) — Two people have been killed and one has been injured after a boat crashed against a Miami Beach jetty and capsized.

Rescuers continue to search for a possible fourth passenger.

News outlets say Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews found one person on the rocks who was going in and out of consciousness. They transported the victim to an area hospital.

Two passengers were found on the rocks as well but had already died when rescuers arrived.

The crash happened on the same channel where Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two other men were killed after their boat hit a jetty. An investigation determined drugs and alcohol were factors in the September 2016 crash.

The cause of the wreck on Saturday is still under investigation.

Topics:
National News
