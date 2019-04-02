202
2 kids slashed in Bronx; mom undergoing psychiatric tests

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 8:46 am 04/29/2019 08:46am
NEW YORK (AP) — Two young children whose mother police say slashed them with a razor blade were found at a Bronx intersection in New York.

The 6-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl were found on Saturday night and are expected to survive.

Their mother walked into a police station covered in blood, and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Members of her family tell WABC -TV that she was upset because she could not get into a homeless shelter.

