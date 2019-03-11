Wyoming-based ‘West-Mex’ chain marks 50 with redesign, truck

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming-based fast-food chain is acknowledging its roots for its 50th anniversary. Taco John’s has grown to nearly 400 locations in 26 states since two businessmen bought the franchise rights to…

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming-based fast-food chain is acknowledging its roots for its 50th anniversary.

Taco John’s has grown to nearly 400 locations in 26 states since two businessmen bought the franchise rights to a food-trailer business in 1969.

The “West-Mex” fast-food chain is still based in Cheyenne. For its 50th anniversary, Taco John’s plans to renovate one of its Cheyenne locations.

New menu options, including a bigger burrito and enchiladas for dinner, are in the works, along with new logos and packaging.

CEO Jim Creel tells the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle the company also will introduce a food truck. Taco John’s got started as a taco trailer at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1968.

The company employs about 250 people in Cheyenne.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.