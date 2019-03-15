202
Video shows dozens of migrants crossing into California

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 4:56 pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A video shot at a section of U.S.-Mexico border wall dividing a beach shows dozens of migrants squeezing through a breach in a metal fence, and then running north along the sand into California.

U.S. Border Patrol spokesman Theron Francisco said Friday that about 60 migrants gathered on the Mexican side at about 4 p.m. Thursday in Tijuana and most of them forced their way through the opening in the fence.

Francisco says 52 people were detained near Imperial Beach, a Pacific coast town south of San Diego. All later claimed asylum.

They included 27 families, 24 adults and one unaccompanied child. They were from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

National News
