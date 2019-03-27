202
US seeks more time on how to address separated children

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 7:08 pm 03/27/2019 07:08pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration wants more time to say how it will address potentially thousands of children who were separated from their families at the border.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego had ordered the government to propose next steps by Wednesday on what to do about children who were separated on or after July 1, 2017. His previous order to reunify families applied only to children in custody on June 26, 2018.

The Justice Department wants to submit its plan by April 5. The American Civil Liberties Union, which sued the government, didn’t object to the additional time. The two sides are scheduled to confer with the judge Thursday.

In January, the Health and Human Services Department’s internal watchdog said there may be thousands more separated children.

