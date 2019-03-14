202
US prosecutor concludes W.Va. Supreme Court corruption probe

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 4:20 pm 03/14/2019 04:20pm
Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Menis Ketchum, left, leaves federal court with his attorney, Jim Calle, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Charleston, W.Va. Ketchum was sentenced to three years probation for using a state vehicle and gas fuel card for a 2014 golf trip to Virginia. Ketchum was also fined $20,000 and ordered to pay $749 in restitution for his guilty plea last year to a felony fraud count. (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor has concluded a corruption investigation into the West Virginia Supreme Court.

In a news release Thursday, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said he’s “hopeful that the period of uncertainty and taint” of the state Supreme Court has ended.

Former Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry was sentenced last month to two years in federal prison for using his job for his own benefit and lying to investigators. Loughry resigned last year after his conviction.

Ex-Justice Menis Ketchum was sentenced to probation on a felony fraud count related to his personal use of a state vehicle and gas fuel card. Ketchum retired in July before the state House of Delegates held impeachment hearings.

Loughry and three other justices were impeached in August, but a temporary panel of justices derailed the efforts.

