By The Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — US envoy says ‘conditions for peace have improved,’ 2 draft agreements reached as talks with Taliban conclude in Qatar.

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — US envoy says ‘conditions for peace have improved,’ 2 draft agreements reached as talks with Taliban conclude in Qatar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.