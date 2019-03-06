202
US envoy dismisses military force in Venezuela in prank call

By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 3:52 pm 03/06/2019 03:52pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. envoy for Venezuela dismisses the possibility of American military action in the South American country in a recording made by two Russian pranksters.

Special Representative Elliott Abrams says in the recording that the U.S. wouldn’t use force in Venezuela unless the government did something “completely crazy” like attack the American Embassy.

Abrams says the U.S. doesn’t publicly rule out military action to “make the Venezuelan military nervous.”

The recording was made by two Russian comedians posing as a Swiss official speaking with Abrams about efforts to seize Venezuelan bank accounts.

The comedians are known for prank calls with public officials and celebrities, such as with the British foreign secretary last year. It was released online and published by Russian media Wednesday.

The State Department had no comment.

