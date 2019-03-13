Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

BC-ETHIOPIA-PLANE CRASH-THE LATEST The Latest: Boeing’s stock halts 2-day skid on Wall Street HEJERE, Ethiopia (AP) — Boeing’s stock has halted a two-day skid after turning higher in the final minutes of trading on Wall…

BC-ETHIOPIA-PLANE CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Boeing’s stock halts 2-day skid on Wall Street

HEJERE, Ethiopia (AP) — Boeing’s stock has halted a two-day skid after turning higher in the final minutes of trading on Wall Street.

The about-face came shortly after President Donald Trump issued an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people. The Federal Aviation Administration followed with a statement saying it was ordering the planes grounded based on new evidence from the crash site.

While the U.S. grounding is not good news for the company, it did serve to eliminate a major element of uncertainty, which can often weigh on a stock more than bad news itself.

Many nations had already barred the Boeing 737 Max 8 from their airspace this week following Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash. A similar Lion Air plane crashed in October, killing 189 people.

Shares in Chicago-based Boeing ended up $1.73 or about 0.5 percent, at $377.14 Wednesday after they lost more than 11 percent in the first two days this week. The stock is still up 17 percent for the year.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY-RINGLEADER

‘He’s shady’: Ringleader in college scandal irritated others

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — For 25 years, William “Rick” Singer was in the business of helping high school students get into some of the country’s top colleges. He gained a reputation as a master salesman who got results, but also someone who came across as devious and out for himself, say some of those who knew him professionally.

High school guidance counselors in Sacramento used to warn each other, “He’s shady. Be careful.”

Some of those who encountered him say they were not surprised this week to see Singer’s name at the center of one of the biggest college admissions scandals on record.

Singer pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday that he conspired with wealthy parents to pay bribes to get their children into top schools.

ELECTION 2020-BETO O’ROURKE

O’Rourke tells Texas TV station he’s running for president

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke has told a Texas TV station that he’s running for president in 2020.

The former Texas congressman sent a text message to KTSM Wednesday afternoon confirming the news that he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

He wrote: “I’m really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents. It’s a big part of why I’m running. This city is the best example of this country at its best.”

O’Rourke was little-known outside his hometown of El Paso until he challenged Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year. He got within 3 percentage points of upsetting Cruz in the nation’s largest red state and shattered national fundraising records while using grassroots organizing and social media savvy to mobilize young voters and minorities.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: EU official says ‘no-deal’ vote wont halt Brexit

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — The European Commission is warning Britain’s Parliament that voting against Brexit happening without a withdrawal deal in place isn’t enough and lawmakers must approve the deal, too.

An official from the EU’s executive branch noted Wednesday that the bloc already reached a divorce deal with Prime Minister Theresa May and the House of Commons rejected it – twice.

The official asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the unresolved situation.

Parliament voted Wednesday night to reject leaving the EU as scheduled on March 29 if it hasn’t approved an agreement.

The EU official said: “There are only two ways to leave the EU: with or without a deal. The EU is prepared for both. To take no deal off the table, it is not enough to vote against no deal – you have to agree to a deal.”

—By Raf Casert.

AP-US-TRUMP-RUSSIA-PROBE-MANAFORT-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Manafort gets more prison time, new NY charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to a total of seven and a half years in prison, then hit almost immediately with fresh state charges in New York that could put him outside the president’s power to pardon.

In Washington, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson brushed aside Manafort’s pleas for leniency and rebuked him for misleading the U.S. government about his lucrative foreign lobbying work and for encouraging witnesses to lie on his behalf.

Jackson added three-and-a-half years on top of the nearly four-year sentence Manafort received last week in a separate case in Virginia, though he’ll get credit for nine months already served.

The sentencing hearing was a milestone in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election campaign.

__

WINTER WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: High winds barrel into South Dakota

DENVER (AP) — Winds gusting to more than 60 mph (96 kph) howled through the Rapid City area as a late winter storm slammed western South Dakota.

The National Weather Service reports a gust of 63 mph (101 kilometers per hour) was recorded Wednesday at Rapid City Regional Airport.

The airport was closed because of the approaching storm.

The high winds came as people in southeastern South Dakota are dealing with rain and flooded roads.

The sanitary sewer system in Sioux Falls is experiencing above-normal flows. Officials are asking residents to limit water usage through Friday evening to allow the system to catch up.

TRUMP-LAWYER INVESTIGATION-PARDONS

NY attorney says feds probing his pardon talks with Cohen

NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney who says he sought a presidential pardon for Michael Cohen has agreed to provide documents to federal prosecutors.

Attorney Robert Costello said in a statement Wednesday that the records would support his claim that Cohen asked him to broach the possibility of a pardon.

Costello disputed Cohen’s claim that President Donald Trump and his legal team “dangled” a possible pardon before Cohen began cooperating with federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Costello told CNN that he brought up the possibility of Cohen receiving a pardon even though he believed the matter to be premature.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani told The Associated Press that he told Costello the president was not considering any pardons at that point.

Cohen’s attorney declined to comment.

BRAZIL-SCHOOL SHOOTING

Governor: 2 attackers kill 8, themselves at Brazil school

SAO PAULO (AP) — The governor of Sao Paulo says two young men, wearing hoods and carrying several weapons, opened fired at a school in southern Brazil, killing eight people before taking their own lives.

Wednesday’s shooting happened in a public school in Suzano, a suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city.

Gov. Joao Doria says the two attackers were believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. He says authorities don’t believe the two were former students.

Doria says the dead included two teachers and six students, and several more people had been hospitalized after sustaining injuries.

Latin America’s largest nation has the largest number of annual homicides in the world, but school shootings are rare.

Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro recently announced that gun ownership controls would be loosened.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA

Malaysia won’t drop case against Vietnamese in Kim killing

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — Prosecutors say Malaysia’s attorney general has ordered the murder case to proceed against a Vietnamese woman accused in the killing of the North Korean leader’s half brother.

Prosecutors in court Thursday gave no explanation why they refused to drop the murder charge against Doan Thi Huong. She is the only suspect in custody after the stunning decision to drop the case Monday against Indonesian Siti Aisyah.

Huong’s lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik told the court they were disappointed with the attorney general’s decision and said prosecutors were being unfair to Huong.

Teh said, “It does not speak well of our criminal justice system.”

He also sought a deferment of the trial, saying Huong has been unwell since Aisyah’s release and is not in a position to testify.

NIGERIA-COLLAPSED BUILDING-THE LATEST

The Latest: 8 dead, 37 rescued in Nigeria school collapse

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian emergency official says eight people are dead in a collapsed school building and 37 people have been rescued alive.

The statement by National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Ibrahim Farinloye does not say how many of the dead or rescued are children.

Witnesses have said up to 100 children could have been in the primary school when the three-story building in Lagos collapsed.

Rescue efforts are expected to continue into the night as hundreds of anxious people watch an excavator work under floodlights.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.