Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

The Latest: White House calls new House probe ‘disgraceful’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is calling House Democrats’ sweeping new probe of President Donald Trump “a disgraceful and abusive investigation into tired, false allegations.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Monday his panel is beginning the investigation into possible obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power and was sending document requests to 81 people linked to the president and his associates.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says, “Chairman Nadler and his fellow Democrats have embarked on this fishing expedition because they are terrified that their two-year false narrative of ‘Russia collusion’ is crumbling.”

She adds, “Their intimidation and abuse of American citizens is shameful.”

Trump on Monday dismissed the House Democrats’ probe and others as futile efforts “in search of a crime,” tweeting that they were “Ridiculous!”

DEEP SOUTH-SEVERE WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Search ongoing for Alabama tornado victims

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is picking through the ruins of a shattered life after her husband died in a tornado blamed for killing 23 people.

Carol Dean said Monday that her husband, 53-year-old David Wayne Dean, was home Sunday in Beauregard and texting a friend to beware of the approaching storm when a tornado smashed their mobile home.

Dean said she rushed home from her job at Walmart and pressed past sheriff’s deputies who tried to keep her away from the area. Her husband’s body had been found in a neighbor’s yard.

She said: “I got to spend a little time with him before they took him away.”

Dean found her wedding dress among the wreckage of her home Monday and an “I love you” note her husband had received from his daughter. She called him “a loving, giving man.”

AIDS-CURE RESEARCH

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

SEATTLE (AP) — Researchers say a London man appears to be free of the AIDS virus after a stem cell transplant. It’s the second such success including “Berlin patient” Timothy Ray Brown.

Such transplants are dangerous and have failed in other patients. The new findings were published online Monday by the journal Nature.

The London patient has not been identified. He was diagnosed with HIV in 2003. He developed cancer and agreed to a stem cell transplant to treat the cancer in 2016.

His doctors found a donor with a gene mutation that confers natural resistance to HIV.

The transplant changed the London patient’s immune system, giving him the donor’s HIV resistance.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-BARR

Attorney general won’t recuse from overseeing Mueller probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr will not recuse himself from overseeing the special counsel’s Russia probe.

The Justice Department said Monday that career ethics officials advised Barr that he should not recuse himself from Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Mueller is investigating possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Some Democrats had raised concerns Barr might disrupt or upend Mueller’s investigation as it reaches its final stages.

They cited a memo Barr sent to the Justice Department and White House lawyers before his nomination that criticized Mueller’s investigation for the way it was presumably looking into whether Trump had obstructed justice.

Barr downplayed the memo during his confirmation hearing. He said it was narrowly focused and shouldn’t be read that he has prejudged the investigation.

JAPAN-GHOSN

Japan’s Kyodo news says court has OK’d Ghosn release on bail

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo District Court says it has approved the release of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail, ending nearly four months of detention.

Tuesday’s approval of Ghosn’s request for bail, his third, came a day after one of Ghosn’s lawyers said he was confident the auto executive would gain his release.

Ghosn’s newly hired attorney, Junichiro Hironaka, is famous for winning acquittals in Japan, a nation where the conviction rate is 99 percent.

The former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance has been detained since he was arrested on Nov. 19. He says he is innocent of charges of falsifying financial information and breach of trust.

Ghosn’s release from Tokyo Detention Center could come as soon as later in the day.

ELECTION 2020-HILLARY CLINTON

Hillary Clinton says she won’t run for president in 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton says she won’t run for president in 2020, but vows she’s “not going anywhere.”

The former secretary of state, senator and first lady ruled out another campaign during an interview posted Monday by New York TV station News12 .

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, says, “I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

She says, “What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me.”

She says she has spoken with several of the candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and has told them, “Don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises” from the Trump administration.

OBIT-LUKE PERRY

Publicist: Luke Perry has died at 52 after suffering stroke

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A publicist for Luke Perry says the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has died. He was 52.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

Robinson says Perry’s family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancée and former wife.

The actor had been hospitalized since last week. Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.

The publicist added that Perry’s family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.

CHINA-CONGRESS-THE LATEST

The Latest: China promises all companies treated as equals

BEIJING (AP) — China’s top economic official is promising all companies are to be ‘treated as equals’ in a bid to defuse U.S. and European trade complaints.

Premier Li Keqiang made the pledge in a speech Tuesday at the opening of China’s national legislative session.

Li also said this year’s growth target was set at 6 to 6.5 percent. That is off slightly from last year’s 6.6 percent growth, a three-decade low, but would be among the world’s strongest if achieved.

The announcement reflects official determination to shore up slowing economic activity in the face of U.S. tariff hikes and cooling global demand.

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: UN calls for dialogue in Venezuela standoff

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is stressing again that the only way the political conflict in Venezuela can be resolved is through political dialogue.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric noted reports that opposition leader Juan Guaido returned without incident to Caracas on Monday. Guaido said he came back to renew his campaign to topple the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Dujarric said U.N. officials “obviously remain very concerned about the situation in Venezuela.”

And he said it’s important that “all political actors in Venezuela and abroad make all efforts to lower tensions.”

Guterres has offered to help mediate if both Guaido and Maduro seek U.N. assistance.

Dujarric said the U.N. is continuing to watch the situation closely.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Store owner glad $1.5B ticket finally claimed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The owner of a convenience store that sold the winning ticket in the $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery says it’s “exciting” that a winner has finally come forward to claim the prize.

The South Carolina lottery said Monday that the winner had claimed October’s jackpot but elected to remain anonymous.

The winner took the cash option, a one-time payment of nearly $878,000,000. Lottery officials said that’s the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in U.S. history.

Chirag Patel, who owns the KC Mart in Simpsonville, says it’s good for whoever won and good for him. That’s because he’ll get $50,000 as a commission for selling the winning ticket.

He’ll spend the money on renovations he’s already made to that store and to other convenience stores he owns.

