Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 p.m. EST

Memos reveal details behind new Trump asylum program

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration’s effort to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico explicitly targets Spanish-speakers and people from Latin America.

Internal guidelines obtained by The Associated Press also say those who cross illegally must have come as single adults, though the administration is in talks with Mexico to include families. LGBT asylum seekers, pregnant women and those with medical issues are also not to be sent back to Mexico.

The policy launched in San Diego in January is a top priority for U.S. officials to address the burgeoning number of Central Americans arriving at the U.S. border.

The instructions say Mexican officials insist that no more than 20 asylum seekers are returned each day from San Diego to Tijuana, Mexico, underscoring challenges that the U.S. faces with the effort.

The Latest: Women say parents lying about Kelly, want money

CHICAGO (AP) — Two women who live with R. Kelly in Chicago say their parents are trying to get money from the R&B singer so they have been lying about Kelly holding them against their will.

Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, in an interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, defend their relationship with Kelly and deny reports that they have been brainwashed.

The 23-year-old Savage tells King: “Our parents are basically out here just to get money and scam.”

Clary, who is 21, breaks into tears during the interview and King asks her why she’s crying.

Clary says she’s “crying because you guys don’t know the truth.” She says what’s being said is “lies for money.”

Both women’s parents say they never received any money from Kelly and have never asked him for money. Clary’s parents say they “never ‘sold’ our daughter to him or anyone else.”

Kelly was charged last month with sexually abusing three girls and a woman dating back to 1998.

CBS says interviews with Savage and Clary will air Thursday.

The Latest: ‘It’s awful’: Alabama governor tours devastation

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey toured tornado damage in rural Lee County, where 23 people perished over the weekend.

“It’s awful,” the governor told reporters Wednesday as she took a walking tour past shattered mobile homes as residents hunted amid piles of debris for belongings they could salvage.

Ivey first toured the area by helicopter, then set out on foot along a county road where many fatalities occurred.

Ivey said she was surprised there weren’t more deaths from the Sunday twister. She said she hoped the devastation would bring “awareness that when you hear the first alert, you need to take shelter.”

Monster twister takes 10 relatives from 1 Alabama family

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) — Two cousins have a hard time counting all the relatives they lost to a tornado that wiped out a rural community in Alabama.

Cordarrly Jones and Demetria Jones say their grandparents, an uncle and seven cousins are all gone. They are stunned by the loss and worried about still more family members who are hospitalized. They say just about everyone in the area near tiny Beauregard was related.

The deadliest U.S. tornado in nearly six years killed at least 23 people. The youngest victim was 6, the oldest 89.

The search for bodies, pets and belongings continued Tuesday in and around Beauregard. Sheriff Jay Jones says the list of the missing shrunk from dozens to just seven or eight.

The Latest: Air Force ‘deeply sorry’ about McSally report

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Air Force spokeswoman says the Air Force is appalled and “deeply sorry” after Senator Martha McSally said she was raped by a superior officer.

Capt. Carrie Volpe says the criminal actions reported by McSally Wednesday before the Senate Armed Services subcommittee “violate every part of what it means to be an Airman.”

She says the Air Force stands behind McSally and all victims of sexual assault, and the Air Force is committed to eliminating “reprehensible behavior” and “breach of trust.”

McSally was the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat and served 26 years.

The Arizona Republican says she didn’t report the assault because she didn’t trust the system, and was ashamed and confused. McSally isn’t naming the officer she says raped her.

The Latest: Cohen delivers more documents to lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has turned over documents to lawmakers as he tries to back up his claims that a false statement he delivered to Congress in 2017 was edited by the president’s attorneys.

That’s according to two people familiar with the case who were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

It’s unclear who edited the documents or what exactly was changed.

In public testimony last week, Cohen said Trump’s attorneys, including Jay Sekulow, had reviewed and edited the written statement he provided to Congress in 2017. Cohen acknowledged in a guilty plea last year that he misled lawmakers by saying he had abandoned the Trump Tower Moscow project in January 2016, when in fact he pursued it for months after that as Trump campaigned for the presidency.

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says he has been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

In a video posted online Wednesday, the 78-year-old said he was announcing his illness directly to “Jeopardy!” fans in keeping with his long-time policy of being “open and transparent.”

Trebek said he recognizes the prognosis for advanced pancreatic cancer is not encouraging. But he said he intended to fight it and keep working.

He said he hopes to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers of viewers.

Trebek lightened the message with humor: He said he must beat the odds because his “Jeopardy!” contract requires he host the quiz show for three more years.

Census seeking citizenship data from DHS before 2020 census

As the Supreme Court weighs a challenge to a White House bid to ask people on the 2020 Census whether they are citizens, the U.S. Census Bureau is quietly seeking comprehensive information about the legal status of millions of immigrants.

Under a proposed plan in the works at least since January and obtained by The Associated Press, The Department of Homeland Security would share a broad swath of personal data about noncitizens. It includes highly sensitive alien registration numbers.

Six former Census and DHS officials call the potential data dump unprecedented. The pact says Census wants to better determine who is a citizen and eligible to vote. Privacy and rights activists call it a legal end-run and fear data could be misused.

Government officials say the agreement is being finalized and personal identifiers will be kept confidential.

Facebook CEO says he’ll double down on privacy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is laying out a new “privacy-focused” vision for social networking.

He is promising to transform Facebook from a company known for devouring the personal information shared by its users to one that gives people more ways to communicate in truly private fashion, with their intimate thoughts and pictures shielded by encryption in ways that Facebook itself can’t read.

Zuckerberg laid out his vision in a Wednesday blog post, following a rocky two-year period in which the company has weathered a series of revelations about its leaky privacy controls.

Zuckerberg plans to stitch together Facebook’s Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram messaging services so users will be able to contact each other across all of the apps.

The Latest: Farm group applauds plan to drop wolf protection

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A group representing farmers and ranchers is praising a federal agency’s proposal to drop protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says wolves have recovered from the brink of extinction and management of the species should return to state wildlife agencies.

Director of Congressional Relations Ryan Yates tells The Associated Press that many of the group’s members have lost livestock to wolf kills since the population began to recover.

He says farmers and ranchers obey the law and would respect whatever policies the states establish to protect wolves.

Acting U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced the plan to remove gray wolf protections during a speech on Wednesday.

