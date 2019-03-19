Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

NEW ZEALAND-MOSQUE SHOOTING-THE LATEST The Latest: Australian PM asks Erdogan to withdraw WWI claim CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says he has asked the Turkish president to withdraw his accusation of an…

NEW ZEALAND-MOSQUE SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Australian PM asks Erdogan to withdraw WWI claim

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says he has asked the Turkish president to withdraw his accusation of an anti-Islam motive behind Australia and New Zealand sending troops to Turkey in the World War I Gallipoli campaign.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was denouncing Islamophobia after an Australian was arrested in the killings of 50 worshippers in two mosques in New Zealand.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said “all options are on the table” if Erdogan does not withdraw his comments.

Turkish ambassador Korhan Karakoc said he had a “frank” conversation with Morrison when the envoy was summoned to Parliament House on Wednesday.

Thousands of Australian and New Zealand citizens gather at the Gallipoli peninsula on April 25 each year to commemorate the start of the failed British-led campaign in 1915 to open a new front in the war against Germany.

MUELLER-ROLE REVERSAL

Hopes shifting as Republicans, Democrats wait for Mueller

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been calling the Russia probe a witch hunt for two years. But now, Trump and his allies are starting to see it as something potentially very different: a political opportunity.

Though the special counsel’s findings remain unknown, Trump has grown increasingly confident that the report will produce no clear evidence of a conspiracy between Russia and his election campaign. And the president and his advisers are now considering how to weaponize those possible findings. That’s according to current and former White House officials and Trump confidants who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

A subtle change is also underway among congressional Democrats, who had long believed the report would offer damning evidence against the president.

KUSHNER-TENANTS

NYC official: Kushner firm flouted rules, endangered tenants

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City councilman investigating the Kushner family real estate company says it is putting tenants in danger by allowing several of its building to avoid safety inspections.

New York Oversight Committee Chair Ritchie Torres said Tuesday that his probe shows the firm once run by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been renting apartments to hundreds of tenants in nine buildings with expired certificates of occupancy. The certificates are issued by city regulators to ensure there is no illegal construction or fire hazards.

The regulator, the Buildings Department, has called the findings “paperwork lapses” and blasted the findings as “pure grandstanding.”

The Kushner Cos. says it is working with regulators to correct “various issues” inherited from previous landlords and is “committed to the safety our residents.”

TRUMP LAWYER-INVESTIGATION

Records show FBI was probing Michael Cohen long before raid

NEW YORK (AP) — Newly released documents show the FBI was investigating President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer for nearly a year before agents raided his home and office.

A search warrant released Tuesday shows the federal inquiry into Michael Cohen had been going on since July 2017 — far longer than had previously been known.

The FBI raided Cohen’s Manhattan home and office last April and seized more than 4 million electronic and paper files.

A judge ordered the warrant released with redactions after media organizations including The Associated Press requested it be made public.

Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion and making hush-money payments to two women who alleged they had extramarital affairs with Trump. He is expected to begin serving a three-year prison sentence in May.

MARIJUANA PSYCHOSIS

Smoking strong pot daily raises psychosis risk, study finds

LONDON (AP) — Scientists say smoking high-potency marijuana every day could increase the chances of developing psychosis by about five times.

The new research adds to previous studies that have found links between marijuana and psychotic disorders, but it still does not definitively pinpoint marijuana as the cause.

Psychosis is usually triggered factors like genetics and the environment. Experts say the new study’s findings have implications for jurisdictions legalizing marijuana, warning they should also consider the impact on their psychiatric services.

Experts analyzed data from 11 sites across Europe and Brazil. They found daily marijuana use was more common among people with a new psychosis diagnosis than among those who didn’t smoke pot.

Dr. Marta Fiori, the study’s lead author, said that people smoking high-potency marijuana should know psychosis is a potential risk.

BLACK LUNG DISEASE-FUND

APNewsBreak: Federal black lung fund in danger of drying up

COEBURN, Va. (AP) — Inaction by Congress and the Trump administration is threatening a fund that supports coal miners suffering from black lung disease.

The Associated Press has learned that lawmakers let an automatic tax rate cut on coal take effect in January.

Federal budget officials say that has cut the flow of money so sharply into the fund that it might not have enough to cover the cost of doctors visits and medicines for about 25,000 retired coal miners starting next year.

The cuts to the fund could save coal operators hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

President Donald Trump vowed to save the coal industry during the 2016 campaign and has repeatedly praised miners.

The shrinking of the fund comes amid a surge in black lung disease among Appalachian coal miners.

MOZAMBIQUE-CYCLONE-THE LATEST

The Latest: UN allocates $20 million to aid cyclone victims

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United Nations has allocated $20 million from its emergency response fund for the humanitarian response to Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said Tuesday that “the bulk of the funding will kick start the response in worst-hit Mozambique.” He said rapid assessments of immediate needs are underway.

But Lowcock stresses that the $20 million is insufficient to respond to the expected increase in needs. He urges donors to generously contribute.

He says the U.N. funds will complement efforts by the three governments to provide health care, food, protection and education to affected communities. The money will also help humanitarian groups in critical areas such as reviving emergency telecommunications and scaling up the provision of water and health services.

NETHERLANDS-SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Another man arrested in Dutch tram attack

UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say they have arrested another man on suspicion of involvement in the deadly tram shooting in Utrecht.

Police said in a statement late Tuesday that the 40-year-old man was arrested in the afternoon by heavily armed officers in Utrecht.

They say the man “is suspected of involvement in the shooting. His role is under further investigation.”

Police say that two other men arrested following Monday’s shooting that left three people dead and three seriously wounded have been released and are no longer considered suspects.

The main suspect, 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis, remains in custody.

WINTER WEATHER-FLOODING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pence views raging river, visits shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence took a look at the raging Elkhorn River at the small town of Waterloo, Nebraska, which found itself cut off from the outside world last week by floodwaters.

Pence visited the flood disaster area Tuesday at the request of President Donald Trump.

He met with a group of first responders who helped pluck people from their flooded homes along the river’s banks. He also thanked Brad and Mary Brown, who used their recreational airboat to guide rescuers to stranded residents, saying, “I never fail to be inspired at moments like this. It’s just the best of America.”

Pence later visited a temporary shelter set up at a school in far-west Omaha, where about 25 people who had been evacuated from their homes were eating dinner. Several also had pets, as the Humane Society had set up a make-shift pet shelter in the school’s basement.

ANGELS-TROUT

AP source: Trout, Angels close to record $432M, 12-year deal

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are close to finalizing a $432 million, 12-year contract that would shatter the record for the largest deal in North American sports history.

The deal was disclosed Tuesday by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been finalized and had not been announced.

Trout would top the new $330 million, 12-year contract between Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, and his $36 million average annual value would surpass Zack Greinke’s $34.4 million in a six-year deal with Arizona that started in 2016.

Progress toward an agreement was first reported by ESPN.

Trout’s deal includes a signing bonus and would supersede the $144.5 million, six-year contract that had been set to pay him $66.5 million over the next two seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.