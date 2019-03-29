Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will close the nation’s southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not…

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION

Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will close the nation’s southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not immediately stop illegal immigration.

In a tweet Friday, Trump ramped up his repeated threat to close the border by saying he will do it next week unless Mexico takes action.

The president called on Congress to immediately change what he said were “weak” U.S. immigration laws, which he blamed on Democrats.

He says it “would be so easy” for Mexico to stop illegal immigration, which would also strike a blow to drug-trafficking.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: UK lawmakers again reject Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — Two senior German officials see little chance of reviving Britain’s treaty with the European Union to withdraw from the bloc, after it was again rejected by the UK parliament.

Manfred Weber, a European lawmaker and center-right candidate to head the European Commission, said Friday that “the treaty is off the table.”

Justice Minister Katarina Barley, the center-left Social Democrats’ top candidate for upcoming European elections, said “everything points to a hard Brexit” without a deal.

Speaking to German public broadcaster ZDF, both spoke out in favor of a fresh elections in Britain or a second Brexit referendum.

Weber said British lawmakers’ repeated rejection of the deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May highlighted “a failure of the political class in Great Britain, there’s no other way to describe it.”

CONGRESS-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: House chair still wants Russia report by April 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says an April 2 deadline still stands after Attorney General William Barr said he would deliver a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report by mid-April.

House Democrats have suggested they may subpoena the report if it is not delivered by next week. Barr said in a letter to Nadler and other lawmakers Friday that he would send the report to Congress “by mid-April, if not sooner.”

Nadler also says Democrats want to see the full report, not a redacted version.

Barr said in his letter that he would be available to talk to the House panel on May 2 and the Senate a day earlier. Nadler says he will take that date “under advisement,” but would like Barr to come sooner.

ETHIOPIA-PLANE CRASH

Report: Anti-stall system was on before Ethiopian jet crash

Investigators have determined that an anti-stall system automatically activated before an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet plunged into the ground, a newspaper reported Friday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the preliminary conclusion was based on information from the aircraft’s data and voice recorders. The data showed that the malfunctioning automated system may be responsible for the deadly March 10 crash. It also is a strong link to the fatal crash of an Indonesian Lion Air Max jet, which had similar problems in October.

Both crashes killed a total of 346 people.

The newspaper cited unidentified people that it said were briefed on the investigation. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Ethiopian authorities wouldn’t comment Friday.

SUPREME COURT-DEATH PENALTY

2 similar death row cases, 2 different Supreme Court rulings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Death row inmates Patrick Murphy and Domineque Ray each turned to courts recently with a similar plea: Halt my execution if the state won’t let a spiritual adviser of my faith accompany me into the execution chamber.

Both cases wound up at the Supreme Court. The justices overrode a lower court and allowed Ray’s execution to go forward in Alabama in February. But they gave Murphy, a Texas inmate, a temporary reprieve Thursday night.

What the justices wrote suggests the opposite results came down to one thing: timing. Ray didn’t ask to be joined by his spiritual adviser soon enough. Murphy did.

BOREN-UNIVERSITY INVESTIGATION

Oklahoma ex-senator David Boren accused of sexual misconduct

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former University of Oklahoma student alleges he was touched and kissed inappropriately by former school President David Boren almost a decade ago, when he was a teaching aide for the onetime governor and senator.

The allegations by Jess Eddy appear to be at the center of a law firm’s investigation for the school into whether Boren sexually harassed male subordinates. Oklahoma state authorities also are investigating the claims. Boren has denied any inappropriate conduct in statements released by his attorneys.

Boren was a Democratic governor in the 1970s before serving in the U.S. Senate. He was OU president from 1994 until stepping down last year.

Eddy’s latest allegations were first reported Tuesday by the online news site NonDoc.

DINOSAUR DOOMSDAY

Snapshot of extinction: Fossils show day of killer asteroid

WASHINGTON (AP) — New research captures a fossilized snapshot of the day nearly 66 million years ago when an asteroid smacked Earth, fire rained from the sky and the ground shook far worse than any modern earthquake.

It was the day that nearly all life on Earth went extinct, including the dinosaurs.

The researchers say they found evidence of the Mexico asteroid impact in North Dakota. They found fish with hot glass in their gills from flaming debris that showered back down on Earth. University of Amsterdam’s Jan Smit says his colleagues discovered charred trees, evidence of an inland tsunami, melted amber and even dinosaur footsteps from just before their demise.

The study was released Friday by the journal Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences.

MUSIC-ROCK HALL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Janet Jackson gets inducted into the Rock Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Janet Jackson said watching her brothers, the Jackson 5, get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 was a proud moment.

She added that “never in a million years” did she expect to follow in their footsteps, then said with a smile: “Tonight, your baby sister has made it.”

Jackson said she was “determined to make it” on her own after seeing her brothers find success in music. She said: “I wanted to stand on my own two feet.”

She started her speech saying that her dream wasn’t to become a singer, but to become a lawyer. She added that her late father Joe helped her see that music was her passion.

“I want to begin by thanking my incredibly strong family, my wonderful mother and father as well as my sisters and my brothers,” she said.

When thanking the choreographers she’s worked with over the years, Jackson said she never thought she was a good dancer, which made the audience laugh.

Jackson was touching when she thanked her 2-year-old son onstage, saying: “You are my life and you have shown me the meaning of real, unconditional love,” she said.

She closed her speech with a message to the Rock Hall organization: “In 2020, induct more women!”

Of the seven inductees in the 2019 class, Jackson and Stevie Nicks were the only women.

NCAA TOURNAMENT-THE LATEST

NCAA Latest: Kentucky leads Houston 37-26 at halftime

Kentucky leads Houston 37-26 at halftime of their Midwest Region semifinal, with PJ Washington returning from injury to score 8 points and give the Wildcats a big advantage inside.

Tyler Herro also has 8 points and has mostly shut down Houston’s Corey Davis Jr., who has 5 points on 1-of-5 shooting after averaging 23.5 points in the Cougars’ first two NCAA Tournament games.

The Wildcats closed the half on an 8-2 spurt to build their lead. They’re shooting 58.8 percent against the nation’s top field-goal percentage defense.

Reid Travis has 4 points and five rebounds to help the Wildcats to a 17-7 advantage on the boards.

Galen Robinson has scored 8 for the Cougars.

EUROPE-HIJACKED SHIP

Libyan official: Migrants used metal tools to threaten crew

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A Libyan official says the migrants who commandeered an oil tanker that had rescued them in the Mediterranean Sea used metal tools to threaten the crew, forcing them to direct the ship toward Europe.

Maltese armed forces stormed the vessel Thursday and detained five men suspected of leading the hijacking operation, taking them away in handcuffs. In all, 100 migrants were on the ship, including woman and many minors.

Brig. Gen. Ayoub Gassim, the Libyan coast guard spokesman, said Friday the El Hiblu 1 cargo ship rescued the migrants in the middle of the night.

He said Wednesday morning, “when the sun rose and the migrants realized that they are returning to Libya, some of them rebelled, and used workshop metal tools in threatening the crew to change the route and head north.”

