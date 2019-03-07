Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT-THE LATEST The Latest: Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has sentenced to nearly four years in prison for tax and bank fraud…

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has sentenced to nearly four years in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work advising Ukrainian politicians, much less than what was called for under sentencing guidelines.

Manafort, sitting in a wheelchair as he deals with complications from gout, had no visible reaction as he heard the 47-month sentence. While it is the longest sentence to date to come from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, it could have been much worse for Manafort. Sentencing guidelines called for a 20-year term, effectively a lifetime sentence for the 69-year-old.

Manafort has been jailed since June, so he will receive credit for the nine months he has already served.

DEMOCRATS-OMAR-THE LATEST

The Latest: House passes resolution condemning bigotry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, discrimination against Muslims and other bigotry against minorities.

The 407-23 vote Thursday was a bid to end dissension among Democrats over congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s latest remarks on Israel. Omar said the Jewish state’s allies pressure lawmakers to pledge “allegiance” to a foreign country.

Some lawmakers wanted Omar implicitly rebuked with a measure condemning anti-Semitism. But others said the resolution should condemn discrimination against Muslims, too.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Omar didn’t intend the remark to be anti-Semitic.

Democrats have long been split over the U.S.-Israeli relationship. But the developments seem to highlight a divide that’s as generational as it is ideological. The dynamics on Israel have seeped into the party’s fight over the 2020 presidential nomination.

KILLER WHALE

Scientists discover different kind of killer whale off Chile

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists say they’ve found a new type of killer whale off the coast of Chile that looks distinctly different from other orcas.

The whale’s signature white eye patch is smaller. Their heads are a bit more rounded than normal killer whales and their dorsal fins are more narrow and pointed.

The scientists think it is a new species and they are waiting for test results to prove it. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration felt confident enough to trumpet the discovery of the long rumored killer whale on Thursday.

For decades, there have been tales from fishermen and tourists, even lots of photos of the whale, but scientists had never seen one of them until January.

TRUMP-LAWYER INVESTIGATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Cohen’s lawyer says Trump team dangled pardon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney for President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, says the president’s advisers dangled the possibility of a pardon last year.

Lanny Davis, Cohen’s lawyer, said in a written statement Thursday that his client was “open to the ongoing ‘dangling’ of a possible pardon by Trump representatives privately and in the media” in the months after the FBI raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room in April 2018.

Davis, who was not Cohen’s lawyer at the time, says Cohen “directed his attorney” to explore a possible pardon with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others on Trump’s legal team. The statement appears to contradict Cohen’s sworn testimony last week at a House Oversight Committee hearing that he had never asked for, and would not accept, a pardon from Trump.

R KELLY-FINANCES

After making millions, R. Kelly could be left with nothing

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly grew up in one of Chicago’s toughest neighborhoods and built a worldwide musical brand that earned tens of millions of dollars over a nearly 30-year career.

But tax and legal issues — including recently filed charges that he sexually abused three girls and a woman — could leave the Grammy winner who has written songs for some of music’s top stars with next to nothing.

Kelly told “CBS This Morning” that people stole money from his bank accounts. He offered no details.

His defense attorney said last month that the performer’s finances were “a mess” after Kelly was unable to post $100,000 in bail after his arrest on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

The allegations date back as far as 1998 and span more than a decade.

HOTEL SHOOTING-ILLINOIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Man charged with murder in deputy’s shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors in Winnebago County in northern Illinois had issued a warrant against Floyd E. Brown for attempted murder. Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says the charge against the 39-year-old Brown of Springfield was upgraded after McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner died of his injuries.

Authorities say Brown was taken into custody hours after his car crashed Thursday afternoon along a central Illinois interstate. They say Brown fled a Rockford hotel where a fugitive task force tried to serve a warrant for his arrest Thursday morning.

They say Brown was wanted on a burglary warrant and a parole violation.

Authorities say Brown also wounded a woman described as an acquaintance of his. She was treated at a hospital and released.

This update has been corrected to show that Winnebago County is in northern Illinois, not central Illinois.

MEGA MILLIONS WINNER

Man nearly forgets winning $273M lottery ticket

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who almost forgot his $273 million jackpot-winning Mega Millions lottery ticket at the store where he bought it says he’s going to reward whoever returned it.

Mike Weirsky (WUR’-skee) said at a news conference with lottery officials Thursday he left the tickets behind at a Quick Check store in Phillipsburg, near the Pennsylvania border, last week.

Someone found them and gave them to the store to hold for him.

The drawing was Friday and he found out Sunday he’d won the top prize.

The 54-year-old says he’s going to “sit back and enjoy” the money. He said the first thing he’s going to is buy a new pickup truck.

Weirsky says he got divorced last fall and has been unable to find a job since then.

This version corrects to show that the ticket was bought in Phillipsburg, not Pohatcong Township, per lottery officials.

SEAVER-DEMENTIA

Mets’ great Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has been diagnosed with dementia and has retired from public life.

The family of the 74-year-old made the announcement Thursday through the Hall. They say Seaver will continue to work in the vineyard at his home in California.

Seaver has limited his public appearances in recent years. He didn’t attend the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in January when members of the New York Mets’ 1969 World Series championship team were honored.

POLICE SHOOTING-FLORIDA-STAND YOUR GROUND-LATEST

The Latest: Prosecutors approve of ex-cop’s guilty verdict

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say they are pleased with the guilty verdict in the trial of a fired Florida police officer who killed a stranded black motorist.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg said Thursday that the four-man, two-woman jury “took time out of their busy lives” to hear the case against former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja. They found the 41-year-old Raja guilty Thursday of manslaughter and attempted murder for the 2015 death of Corey Jones. He faces a sentence of between 25 years and life. Aronberg declined to comment on the specifics of the case until the April 26 sentencing.

Raja was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked white van when he drove the wrong way up a darkened ramp to Jones’ stalled SUV. Prosecutors said an audio recording showed Raja never identified himself and approached Jones aggressively, making him believe he was being robbed.

They say that caused Jones to pull his legally possessed handgun. Raja then shot him repeatedly.

KOREAS-DIPLOMACY

Analysts: Normal operations restored at NKorean launch site

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. analysts say North Korea appears to have restored normal operations at a long-range rocket launch site it partially dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps.

Analysts say North Korea is trying to convey displeasure over the breakdown of a summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump over what the Americans said were Kim’s excessive demands for sanctions relief.

North Korea-focused website 38 North says commercial satellite images from March 6 indicate that the launch site appears to have returned to “normal operational status” after rapid construction there.

The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies has published similar findings and says the North’s actions amount to a “snapback” from the moderate dismantlement it undertook following the first Trump-Kim summit last June.

