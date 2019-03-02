Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

KOREAS-US-MILITARY DRILLS SKorea, US end springtime military drills to back diplomacy SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and the U.S. are ending their massive springtime military drills as part of efforts to support diplomacy…

KOREAS-US-MILITARY DRILLS

SKorea, US end springtime military drills to back diplomacy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and the U.S. are ending their massive springtime military drills as part of efforts to support diplomacy aimed at resolving the North Korean nuclear crisis.

The decision announced by both countries Sunday came three days after a high-stakes summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam without any agreement.

The Pentagon says the U.S. and South Korean defense chiefs decided to conclude the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle series of exercise.

It says the allies agreed to maintain firm military readiness through newly designed command post exercises and revised field training programs.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry released a similar statement.

North Korea has called the allies’ drills an invasion rehearsal and responded with its own costly military exercises.

SACRAMENTO POLICE SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Fiancee decries ‘shameful legacy’ in slaying

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The fiancee of a man killed by police says prosecutor’s decision not to file charges continues a “shameful legacy” of officers killing black men without consequences.

Salena Manni tearfully criticized a California prosecutor Saturday for bringing up the domestic violence complaint she filed against Stephon Clark two days before he was killed nearly a year ago.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert says that may have contributed to his actions the night the 22-year-old unarmed black vandalism suspect was fatally shot in his grandparents’ backyard.

Manni and the Rev. Shane Harris, president of the People’s Alliance for Justice, say they will push for tougher laws.

Harris says he’ll promote having the state attorney general investigate officer-involved shootings.

Harris says Schubert’s decision shows county prosecutors are too close to police.

TRUMP

Trump rouses right with prediction of a big 2020 win

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump has told an appreciative audience of conservatives that he’ll win re-election in 2020 and by a bigger margin than his 2016 victory.

He’s rehashing his outsider campaign that overcame long odds and a crowded field of established politicians to claim the White House over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

When he made his prediction of a second term, the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference responded with chants of “USA, USA, USA.”

Trump is praising the conservative movement, saying “Our movement and our future in our country is unlimited.”

As he looks back to 2016, the president is describing himself as “probably more of a conservative than a Republican,” but says people just didn’t understand that.

ELECTION 2020-BERNIE SANDERS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sanders says his campaign built to beat Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Bernie Sanders is launching his second presidential campaign with a call for Americans from all walks of life to join his fight for a political revolution, one he’s been waging for four decades.

Sanders is calling Donald Trump the most dangerous president in modern U.S. history, and the Vermont senator says his campaign is built to defeat Trump.

Sanders also says his Democratic campaign will create an economy and government that works for all people, and says the government will be based on economic, social, racial and environmental justice.

Sanders is speaking at an outdoor rally at Brooklyn College, where he went to college before transferring to the University of Chicago. He also grew up in Brooklyn. Supporters carrying signs lined up in the snow hours before he was set to speak.

CHINA-CONGRESS-ECONOMY

China considers legal changes on technology to placate US

BEIJING (AP) — In an unusual step, China’s ceremonial legislature is due to endorse a law meant to help end a bruising tariff war with Washington by discouraging officials from pressuring foreign companies to hand over technology.

The battle with China’s biggest trading partner is overshadowing the National People’s Congress, the country’s highest-profile event of the year. It brings 3,000-plus delegates to the ornate Great Hall of the People in Beijing to endorse the ruling Communist Party’s economic and social welfare plans.

The congress will go on for two weeks.

It gives President Xi Jinping’s government a platform for advertising changes aimed at ending the fight with President Donald Trump that has disrupted trade in goods from soybeans to medical equipment.

SPORTS BETTING-ON THE SIDELINES

Legalized sports betting unlikely in 3 largest US states

By year’s end, it’s possible that roughly 20 states will have taken advantage of a recent Supreme Court ruling and legalized sports betting. The nation’s three most populous states are not likely to be among them.

California, Florida and Texas, with more than a quarter of the total U.S. population, are attractive markets for nearly any industry. That includes sports betting, given that these states are home to one-fourth of the franchises in the four major professional sports leagues.

And yet sports betting is not likely to be approved there anytime soon, if at all.

In California, casino-operating Native American tribes stand in the way. In Florida, a deal would probably need support from one powerful casino-operating tribe. And Texas has a long history of restricting gambling of any kind.

THEATER-TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ compromise offered to small theaters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The producer of Broadway’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” is offering a compromise to community and nonprofit theaters that were forced to abandon productions of the play under legal threat.

In a statement provided Saturday to The Associated Press, producer Scott Rudin said the theaters are being offered the right to perform writer Aaron Sorkin’s version of the play now on stage in New York.

Rudin said he hopes this makes up for the “hurt” suffered by theater companies that were told to cancel what he called improperly licensed productions.

In making the demand, Rudin had argued that the book’s author, Harper Lee, signed over to him exclusive worldwide right to the title, and his adaptation was the only version that could be performed.

The demand sparked a backlash against Rudin.

ELECTION 2020-CAMPAIGN RDP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Brown, mulling 2020 run, visits South Carolina

Democrat Sherrod Brown hasn’t decided yet whether he’ll run for president in 2020, but the Ohio Democrat is spending time in early-voting South Carolina, where he’s promoting higher wages for workers and more robust health care.

Brown attended a Darlington County Democratic women’s event, and said he values the important role that black women play in the nominating process. South Carolina holds the first contest in the South, and the state’s Democratic primary electorate is largely African-American.

On Friday, Brown stopped at a Columbia job training facility. He later went to Florence, where Mayor Stephen Wukela (woo-KEY-lah) said he would support Brown if he jumps into the race.

Later Saturday, Brown plans to speak at Dorchester County Democrats’ oyster roast. A 2020 candidate, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, also is set to be there after a town hall discussion in Charleston.

NEO-NAZI-BLACK LEADER

Black activist: I took control of neo-Nazi group to kill it

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A black activist says he has taken the helm of one of the nation’s largest neo-Nazi groups to put it out of business.

Corporate records show James Stern of Moreno Valley, California, is now president of the National Socialist Movement. He replaces previous leader Jeff Schoep.

In an interview with The Associated Press , Stern says he took advantage of a yearslong dialogue he established with Schoep. Stern said he convinced Schoep to transfer the organization to him when Schoep said he planned to disband it.

Stern said he prefers to control the group and neuter it rather than see it disband and reconstitute in the shadows.

Schoep did not return messages Saturday seeking comment, but a post under his name on a Russian social media site claims Stern tricked him.

HURRICANE MICHAEL-EVERYDAY STRUGGLES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Fundraising for FL hurricane victims falls short

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a Florida Panhandle county devastated by a monster storm are feeling forgotten.

Private fundraising on behalf of Hurricane Michael survivors is well short of fundraising for victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Florence.

Bay County, Florida, officials say they are thankful for the help they’ve already received, but they need more.

The global attention the Category 4 storm first received quickly faded as national and international news media moved on to cover the midterm election and disastrous fires in California.

There were no celebrity-studded telethons for Hurricane Michael victims as there were for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, or more than a dozen years ago for the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Life is still a struggle in the Florida Panhandle county hardest hit by Hurricane Michael.

Everyday tasks that residents of Bay County used to take for granted now require a combination of planning, patience and luck. The Category 4 storm cut a wide swath of devastation through the area in October.

Drivers who have lived in the county for years second-guess themselves about whether they’re going the right way since street signs, trees or houses that served as points of reference have disappeared.

One of the county’s two hospitals was closed, even though Bay County residents are experiencing hurricane-related health problems such as respiratory illness.

Students in schools damaged by the storm have moved into other facilities.

And many doctors’ offices and retailers haven’t reopened yet.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.