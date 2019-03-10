Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

BC-ETHIOPIA-PLANE CRASH-BOEING-THE LATEST The Latest: China airlines told to ground Boeing 737 Max 8s BEIJING (AP) — China’s civilian aviation authority has ordered all Chinese airlines to temporarily ground their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes…

The Latest: China airlines told to ground Boeing 737 Max 8s

BEIJING (AP) — China’s civilian aviation authority has ordered all Chinese airlines to temporarily ground their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after one of the aircraft crashed in Ethiopia.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the order was issued at 9 a.m. Beijing time Monday and would last nine hours.

It said the order was taken out of safety concerns because the crash was the second after another of the planes fell into the ocean off the coast of Indonesia in similar circumstances on Dec. 29, killing all aboard.

It said further notice would be issued after consultation with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing on safety measures taken.

Eight Chinese nationals were among the 157 people aboard the plane when it crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff.

The Latest: Norwegian Refugee Council says 2 missing

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The Norwegian Refugee Council says it is “deeply distressed” by the Ethiopian Airlines crash and that two colleagues are missing.

A statement says the two staffers had been scheduled to travel on the Sunday morning flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi in neighboring Kenya.

The statement gives no further details.

All 157 people on the plane were killed.

Indonesia freed after murder charge dropped in Kim killing

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — An Indonesian woman has been freed after a Malaysian judge discharged the murder charge against her in the killing of the North Korean leader’s half brother.

The judge discharged Siti Aisyah without an acquittal after prosecutors said they wanted to withdraw the charge. They did not give a reason.

She was quickly ushered out of the courtroom and into a waiting car. An emotional Aisyah told reporters she had only learned Monday morning that she would be freed. “I am surprised and very happy.”

Indonesian Ambassador Rusdi Kirana said he was thankful to the Malaysian government.

A judge last August had found there was enough evidence to infer that Aisyah, Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong and four missing North Koreans had engaged in a conspiracy to kill Kim Jong Nam.

Electric power returns to part, but not all, of Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Power has returned to some parts of Venezuela after several days of the country’s worst blackouts, but many areas remain without electricity and communications.

The massive outages have compounded the economic and political crisis in Venezuela, where the government and opposition accuse each other of being responsible for the infrastructure breakdown.

President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday tweeted that “multiple cyberattacks” caused the blackouts and disrupted efforts to fix the national grid. He says he hopes power can be restored in coming hours.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido and his ally, the United States, say Maduro’s allegations that they sabotaged the power system are absurd. They say government corruption and mismanagement caused the decay of Venezuela’s infrastructure over many years.

Venezuela is already struggling with hyperinflation and shortages of food and medicine.

Canada’s no-sex, no-money scandal could topple Trudeau

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is engulfed in a no-money, no-sex scandal in which nothing illegal happened, but the fallout could topple him in the election this fall.

Two high-profile women in Trudeau’s Cabinet resigned in protest, and his top aide quit too. The ex-justice minister and attorney general says Trudeau and senior members of his government inappropriately tried to pressure her to instruct prosecutors to avoid criminal prosecution of a major Canadian engineering company.

Trudeau denies applying any inappropriate pressure and insists he and his officials were only pointing out that prosecution could endanger thousands of jobs. A conviction would make the company ineligible for government contracts.

The opposition Conservative leader has called on Trudeau to resign. Other Liberal lawmakers have expressed confidence in him.

Powell says Trump’s attacks played no role in rate pause

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says political attacks by President Donald Trump played no role in the Fed’s decision in January to signal that it planned to take a pause in hiking interest rates. He also says he can’t be fired by the president and that he intends to serve out his full four-year term.

In an interview with the CBS news program “60 Minutes,” Powell says that the Fed decided to pause its rate hikes in January, after increasing rates four times in 2018, because the global economy was slowing and other risks to the U.S. economy were rising.

Powell says that despite the criticism, the Fed will always “make decisions based on what we think is right for the American people.”

The Latest: Trump budget calls for return to ‘fiscal sanity’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s 2020 budget seeks a return to what the administration calls “fiscal sanity,” cutting spending while focusing federal funding on defense and the U.S.-Mexico border.

That’s according to the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought, who says the budget will be released Monday.

Vought said in a statement Sunday night that the document will outline the administration’s key funding priorities. They include boosting defense spending and adding resources to the border, while cutting nondefense by $2.7 trillion. There’s a 10 percent increase in spending on veterans and money to fight the opioid drug crisis.

Budget documents largely serve as starting points for negotiations and Trump’s proposal sets up another possible confrontation with Congress.

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the U.S. women’s pursuit team win the silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, died Friday at her home in California. She was 23.

USA Cycling chief executive Rob DeMartini said in a statement Sunday that “the entire cycling community is mourning this immense loss. We are offering continuous support to Kelly’s teammates, coaches and staff. We also encourage all those who knew Kelly to support each other through the grieving.”

Catlin’s father, Mark Catlin, told VeloNews that his daughter killed herself.

Catlin was born and raised near Minneapolis, Minnesota, and rose to prominence on the track as a member of the U.S. national team. She also raced on the road for the Rally UHC Pro Cycling Team, and she was pursuing a graduate degree in computational mathematics at Stanford.

Town by town, local journalism is dying in plain sight

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The local news industry is struggling from a decline in readers and advertising, especially in small towns across the US.

Over the past 15 years, more than 1,400 towns and cities have lost a newspaper. Among them are the twin towns of Waynesville and St. Robert in central Missouri’s Ozark hills.

The newspaper that served them closed last September, leaving residents without a source of regular news about their community.

The reasons for the closures vary. But the result is that many Americans no longer have someone watching the city council for them, chronicling the soccer exploits of their children or reporting on the kindly neighbor who died.

Natalie Sanders, a former editor, said that when the Daily Guide folded it felt like an old friend had died.

Moving for Sunshine Week, held annually to highlight journalism’s role in fighting for government transparency.

The Latest: Lawyer: R. Kelly denies being on tape with girls

NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney representing R. Kelly says the R&B artist denies being on yet another videotape that allegedly appears to show him sexually abusing young girls.

Steve Greenberg tells The Associated Press on Sunday that he hasn’t seen the videotape that attorney Gloria Allred said one of her clients turned over to law enforcement.

Allred’s client, Gary Dennis, told reporters Sunday in New York that he doesn’t know Kelly and doesn’t know where the tape came from. Dennis said he came across it while cleaning out a collection he had for years.

Greenberg said the larger question is “what are these people doing possessing what they obviously believe is child pornography in their VHS collection and what the authorities are going to do.”

Greenberg also said that it’s “now just open season” on the singer who faces 10 counts in Chicago of aggravated sexual abuse in connection to three girls and one woman. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty after being charged last month.

