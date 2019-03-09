Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

TRUMP-BUDGET DEFICIT As budget deficit balloons, few in Washington seem to care WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal budget deficit is ballooning on President Donald Trump’s watch and few in Washington seem to care. And the…

TRUMP-BUDGET DEFICIT

As budget deficit balloons, few in Washington seem to care

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal budget deficit is ballooning on President Donald Trump’s watch and few in Washington seem to care.

And the political dynamics that enabled bipartisan deficit-cutting deals decades ago has disappeared.

That’s the reality that will greet Trump’s latest budget, which probably will promptly be shelved after it’s received by Congress on Monday.

Trump’s plan for the 2020 budget year will propose cuts to many domestic programs but leave alone Medicare and Social Security.

Top lawmakers are pushing for a reprise of prior deals to use spending cuts or new revenues and prop up additional spending — rather than defray deficits that are again approaching $1 trillion.

It all has deficit hawks in a gloomy mood.

EMPIRE CAST MEMBER-ATTACK-CHARGES

For Jussie Smollett, 1 story equals 16 felony counts

CHICAGO (AP) — A grand jury’s 16-count indictment announced Friday against Jussie Smollett might be the result of prosecutors looking to charge the “Empire” actor for individual lies they contend he told about the night he says he was attacked by two masked men.

The reasons are not explained in the indictment, but legal experts say prosecutors sought indictments on individual details Smollett provided police after he reported being the victim of a racially charged and homophobic attack. Former state appellate judge David Erickson says prosecutors might be trying to protect their case in the event a jury or judge doesn’t believe all of the allegations.

Prominent Chicago attorney Terry Sullivan says the 16 counts may be a signal of just how angry prosecutors and police are at Smollett.

R KELLY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Anonymous person pays R. Kelly’s child support

CHICAGO (AP) — A sheriff’s official says somebody who did not want to be publicly identified handed a check to the Cook County clerk’s office for the full $161,633 back child support R. Kelly needed to be released from a Chicago jail.

Chief Policy Officer Cara Smith says the person wanted to remain anonymous. The section of the bond slip where a person putting up money writes their name and relationship to the inmate has been left blank.

Kelly was released on Saturday, three days after a judge ordered that he be taken into custody when he was unable to come up with the entire amount he owed.

Two weeks ago, when he was charged with aggravated sexual abuse, he was taken to jail and remained there for a weekend until a 47-year-old suburban Chicago business owner posted his $100,000 bail.

ELECTION 2020-MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION

Pot-litics: 2020 Democrats line up behind legalization

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A growing list of Democratic presidential contenders wants the U.S. government to legalize marijuana, reflecting a nationwide shift.

California Sen. Kamala Harris says it’s the “smart thing to do.” New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has sponsored a legalization bill and it’s supported by Harris and fellow Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who appears poised to join the 2020 Democratic field, called again this week to end the federal prohibition on marijuana.

The embrace of legal pot is a turnaround from the not-so-distant past.

In 1992, then-White House candidate Bill Clinton delivered a famously tortured response about a youthful dalliance with cannabis, claiming he tried it as a graduate student in England but “didn’t inhale.”

AP-US-TURBULENT-FLIGHT-INJURIES

Turbulence injures at least 25 on flight into New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul has landed safely at New York’s Kennedy Airport after severe turbulence that left at least 32 people injured.

Spokesman Steve Coleman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says 10 people were taken to a hospital after the plane landed Saturday at 5:35 p.m. One had a broken leg and others suffered bumps, bruises and cuts.

Coleman says most of the passengers were treated inside an airport terminal.

Turkish Airlines Flight 1 encountered the turbulence about 45 minutes before landing at JFK.

The Port Authority spokesman says other airport operations were not affected.

WILD HORSE PASTURES

Wanted: More pastures for West’s overpopulated wild horses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government is seeking more pastures for thousands of wild horses that have overpopulated Western ranges.

Landowners interested in hosting large numbers of rounded-up wild horses on their property can now apply with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM offers individual wild horses for adoption by the public. Horses unlikely to be adopted go to private ranges run by contractors for the agency’s Wild Horse and Burro Program.

Right now, the BLM pays landowners to provide a home for some 36,000 rounded-up wild horses at 37 locations in nine states.

The BLM says three times as many wild horses and burros roam the West than can thrive in balance with the landscape.

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS

As blackout eases, Venezuela braces for rival rallies

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan security forces are deploying in large numbers in Caracas ahead of planned demonstrations by supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Police units and members of the National Guard gathered Saturday at some intersections in the Venezuelan capital wearing helmets and carrying shields and other anti-riot gear.

Several columns of security forces moved through the city on motorcycles.

Meanwhile, backers of President Nicolas Maduro planned to hold a rival demonstration as power returned to many parts of Venezuela after the country’s worst blackout.

The blackout started late Thursday, intensifying a deepening economic and political crisis.

National Assembly leader Guaido is staging protests as part of his campaign to oust Maduro and hold elections. Maduro says he is the target of a U.S.-backed coup plot.

AP-US-SPRING-FORWARD

Time isn’t on your side with coming shift to daylight saving

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time isn’t on your side this weekend.

One less hour (of sleep) isn’t the end of the world, but you may be a bit sleepier Sunday morning.

Time to abide by the adage to spring forward (though it’s not yet spring). The shift from standard to daylight saving time comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across most of the United States. Consider setting clocks an hour ahead before bed Saturday night.

Daylight will begin to last longer into the evening but the sun will take an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 3.

___

Online:

National Institute of Standards and Technology: http://tinyurl.com/jm8zoum

PLANE-EMERGENCY LANDING

Plane makes emergency landing, passengers evacuated

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say passengers on a plane were evacuated by slides after an emergency landing at a New Jersey airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Air Transat Flight 942 was on its way from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when it reported a possible fire in the cargo hold and was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Boeing 737 landed and airport firefighters responded. Passengers were evacuated through emergency slides and taken by bus to the terminal.

A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman said two of the 189 passengers reported minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital to be examined.

He said no fire was found and the cause of the smoke remains under investigation.

___

This story has been corrected to note that there were 189 passengers aboard rather than 89 passengers aboard.

BRITAIN-ISLAMIC STATE

UK official criticized after baby dies in Syrian camp

LONDON (AP) — British Home Secretary Sajid Javid is facing criticism after the death of a U.K. teenager’s baby in a Syrian camp.

Shamima Begum, who had left London as a 15-year-old in 2015 to join the Islamic State group, had pleaded with British authorities before her baby was born to let her return to the U.K. to raise the child.

But Javid revoked her passport, saying Begum hadn’t shown any remorse.

Fellow Conservative Party lawmaker Phillip Lee said Saturday he was “deeply concerned” by Javid’s handling of the case.

He said is it clear 19-year-old Begum “holds abhorrent views,” but called her a child who was a product of British society.

Kirsty McNeill, a director at Save the Children UK, said it is possible the baby’s death could have been avoided.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.