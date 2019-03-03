Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

DEEP SOUTH-SEVERE WEATHER-THE LATEST The Latest: Sheriff: 22 confirmed dead in apparent twister President Donald Trump has tweeted to Alabama residents to be safe in the wake of deadly storms, including an apparent tornado that…

DEEP SOUTH-SEVERE WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sheriff: 22 confirmed dead in apparent twister

President Donald Trump has tweeted to Alabama residents to be safe in the wake of deadly storms, including an apparent tornado that has claimed several lives in that Southern state.

Trump wrote in the tweet Sunday evening: “To the great people of Alabama and surrounding areas: Please be careful and safe. Tornadoes and storms were truly violent and more could be coming.”

His tweet concluded: “To the families and friends of the victims, and to the injured, God bless you all!”

SACRAMENTO POLICE SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Brother of man killed by police wants justice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The brother of a California man shot to death by police says he still hopes the officers who fired the fatal bullets can be held accountable.

Stevante Clark told reporters Sunday that his family was devastated, first by his brother Stephon’s killing last March as he held a cellphone in his grandparents’ yard, and again Saturday when Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced the officers would not be charged.

Schubert says evidence shows the officers had reason to believe that Clark, 22, was holding a gun.

“The district attorney shouldn’t be trusted,” Clark’s soft-spoken brother told a news conference, adding “justice was denied.”

He added the family is preparing to hold a legacy weekend celebration of his brother’s life beginning March 15 and ending on March 18, the anniversary of Stephon Clark’s death.

Family attorney Ben Crump says California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is expected to release the findings of his own investigation into the shooting on March 18.

TRUMP-BORDER SECURITY

Senate seems to have votes to reject Trump’s wall move

WASHINGTON (AP) — Opponents of President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border appear to have enough Senate votes to reject his move, now that Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky has said he can’t go along with the White House.

The House has voted to derail the action, and if the Senate follows later this month, the measure would go to Trump for his promised veto.

Three other Republican senators have announced they’ll vote “no” — Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Paul makes it four, and assuming that all 47 Democrats and their independent allies go against Trump, that would give opponents 51 votes — just past the majority needed.

Congress is unlikely to have the votes to override.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

House Judiciary committee to request Trump-related documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House committee that would be in charge of impeachment says the committee will request documents on Monday from more than 60 people from President Donald Trump’s administration, family and business as it begins investigations.

Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York says the House Judiciary Committee’s inquiries are intended “to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power.”

Nadler isn’t calling the inquiry an impeachment investigation but tells ABC’s ‘This Week” that House Democrats now in the majority are simply doing “our job to protect the rule of law” after Republicans during the first two years of Trump’s term were “shielding the president from any property accountability.”

He says “we’re far from making decisions” about impeachment.

ELECTION 2020-SELMA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sanders says much work to do for civil rights

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is recalling his start in the civil rights movement at the University of Chicago in the early 1960s, but says there’s still more work to do.

The U.S. senator from Vermont and democratic socialist spoke Sunday night at Chicago’s Navy Pier. Earlier Sunday he joined other 2020 hopefuls and civil rights leaders in Selma, Alabama, to commemorate the 1965 march for voting rights that came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.”

Sanders was active in the campus chapter of the Congress of Racial Equality at the University of Chicago, protesting discrimination and housing segregation.

Sanders says that while the Chicago activism was significant it didn’t compare to what was happening in the South. He says it’s “incomprehensible” that people of color and poor people still fight for voting rights.

CHINA-CONGRESS

Xi firmly in charge as China turns to legislative season

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in charge despite a slowing economy, ongoing trade war with the U.S. and rumbles of discontent over his concentration of power.

The Chinese president and head of the ruling Communist Party looms large over the annual legislative session that starts Tuesday in a manner like no leader since Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s. Since assuming the party helm in 2012, he has eliminated rival factions, gutted civil society and extended his control through an anti-corruption campaign, media dominance and establishment of party bodies in private and foreign businesses.

Economic concerns are set to dominate the discourse at this year’s meetings of the National People’s Congress and its advisory body.

ISRAEL-US

US closes Jerusalem consulate, demoting Palestinian mission

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United States has officially shuttered its consulate in Jerusalem, downgrading the status of its main diplomatic mission to the Palestinians by folding it into the U.S. Embassy to Israel.

For decades, the consulate functioned as a de facto embassy to the Palestinians. Now, that outreach will be handled by a Palestinian affairs unit, under the command of the embassy.

The symbolic shift hands authority over U.S. diplomatic channels with the West Bank and Gaza to ambassador David Friedman, a longtime supporter and fundraiser for the West Bank settler movement and fierce critic of the Palestinian leadership.

When first announced by U.S. Secretary Mike Pompeo in October, the move infuriated Palestinians, fueling their suspicions that the U.S. was recognizing Israeli control over territories that Palestinians seek for a future state.

SPACEX-CREW CAPSULE

SpaceX’s new crew capsule aces space station docking

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s new crew capsule has arrived at the International Space Station, acing its second milestone in just over a day.

No one was aboard the Dragon capsule launched Saturday on its first test flight, only an instrumented dummy. But the three station astronauts had front-row seats as the Dragon neatly docked Sunday morning and became the first American-made, designed-for-crew spacecraft to pull up in eight years.

If the six-day demo goes well, SpaceX could launch two astronauts this summer under NASA’s commercial crew program. Both astronauts were at SpaceX Mission Control in California, observing all the action.

While SpaceX has sent plenty of cargo Dragons to the space station, crew Dragon is a different beast. It docked autonomously, instead of relying on the station’s robot arm for help.

SYRIA

Fierce fighting as US-backed Syrian forces advance on IS

BAGHOUZ, Syria (AP) — Commanders of a U.S.-backed Syrian force fighting the Islamic State group in Syria say intense fighting is taking place as fighters advance toward the last piece of territory held by the extremists.

Airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition shook the ground on Sunday, and smoke was still billowing from a suspected weapons depot belonging to the militants that was struck a day earlier.

The Kurdish-led fighters, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, resumed an offensive against IS on Friday night, after a two-week pause to allow for the evacuation of civilians from the area.

The capture of the last pocket still held by IS militants in Baghouz village would mark the end of a devastating four-year campaign to end the extremist group’s hold on territory in Syria and Iraq.

UNITED STATES-NORTH KOREA

Trump adviser says no deal doesn’t mean summit was a failure

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) ended without a deal, but the White House national security adviser says he doesn’t consider that outcome to have been a failure.

John Bolton says Trump’s inability to persuade the North to eliminate its nuclear arsenal on terms acceptable to the United States should be seen as “a success, defined as the president protecting and advancing American national interests.”

Bolton tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the main issue was whether North Korea was prepared to accept what Trump called “the big deal” — meaning denuclearizing.

Trump has said Kim insisted the U.S. lift all sanctions without the North fully committing to eliminate its arsenal. The North has said it had demanded only partial relief.

