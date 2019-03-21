Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

NEW ZEALAND-MOSQUE SHOOTING-THE LATEST The Latest: Australia ups its scrutiny of white supremacists CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — An Australian national security official says security agencies are increasing their “scrutiny and pressure” on white supremacists…

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — An Australian national security official says security agencies are increasing their “scrutiny and pressure” on white supremacists after the New Zealand mosque attack.

Home Affairs Department chief executive Mike Pezzullo told a Senate committee on Friday that Australian agencies were working to assist the New Zealand investigation into the Australian man arrested in the killings of 50 worshippers in two Christchurch mosques last week.

Brenton Tarrant espoused white-supremacist views in a manifesto describing his plans for the attack, and racist imagery was seen in his livestreamed footage.

Pezzullo said the Home Affairs Department stood resolutely against white supremacy and he addressed its adherents in saying,” The scrutiny and pressure that you are under will only intensify.'”

US-ISRAEL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump tweets abrupt shift on Golan Heights

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump has abruptly declared the U.S. will recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, a major shift in American policy that gives Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a political boost a month before what is expected to be a close election.

The administration has been considering recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the strategic highlands, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967, for some time. Netanyahu had pressed the matter with visiting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just a day earlier.

U.S. and Israeli officials said Wednesday they had not expected a decision until next week, when Netanyahu is to visit the U.S.

But in a tweet that appeared to catch many by surprise, Trump said the time had come.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Dutch PM: Britain could walk out without deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says the United Kingdom now could walk out without a deal on April 12, but he expects it to seek more time under any circumstance.

Rutte said that “they can say, in theory, that on 12th of April we are getting out. But it can be something else,” he said. The EU has asked the United Kingdom that if its parliament rejects the withdrawal deal next week it should “indicate a way forward” by April 12.

Rutte said he did not expect a departure that day already. “They should value time to make it a good departure in case of a no-deal.”

He said a legal end-day to leave would be the end of June, just ahead of the first plenary meeting at the start of July. He said an overlap of still being member at the time of the first meeting of the new parliament while not having contested the elections would create all kinds of legal problems.

ETHIOPIA-PLANE CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ethiopian airline defends pilots’ training

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian Airlines says its pilots went through all the extra training required by Boeing and the U.S. aviation regulator to fly the 737 Max 8 jet that crashed this month, killing all 157 passengers.

CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said Thursday that the airline’s pilots completed the training meant to help them shift from an older model to the newer 737 Max 8.

He said the pilots were also made aware of an emergency directive issued by the U.S. regulator, the FAA, following the crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8 owned by Indonesia’s Lion Air last year.

As investigators look into the crashes, attention has turned to a new software in the jets that can push their nose down in some circumstances.

The New York Times reported that the pilots of the Ethiopian plane never trained in a simulator for the plane.

Gebremariam said that the 737 Max simulator is not designed to simulate problems in the new jet software. He declined, however, to say whether the pilots had trained on the simulator.

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Man pleads guilty to mailing bombs to Trump foes

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to sending a wave of pipe bombs to CNN and prominent critics of President Donald Trump.

Cesar Sayoc entered the plea Thursday before a federal judge in New York.

He had been scheduled to go on trial this summer on charges that he mailed explosives to 16 targets, including Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, the billionaire George Soros, several members of congress and the actor Robert De Niro.

Although no bombs exploded, each new report of a device found heightened the tension in the weeks before last year’s hotly contested midterm elections.

Sayoc had been held without bail since his late-October arrest in Florida.

He’d been living in a van covered with Trump stickers and images of Trump opponents with crosshairs over their faces.

MOZAMBIQUE-CYCLONE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Cyclone Idai death toll rises to over 550

CHIMANIMANI, Zimbabwe (AP) — Reports from the United Nations and African governments say Cyclone Idai’s death toll has risen to over 550 people.

A U.N. official says Cyclone Idai has killed 242 people in Mozambique and 56 people in Malawi, according to government reports. Another 259 deaths have been cited in Zimbabwe from the country’s defense minister.

Gemma Connell, head of the U.N. humanitarian office for southern and eastern Africa, said Thursday from Mozambique’s capital of Maputo that those figures are expected to rise, especially in Mozambique, where many areas remain inundated.

Connell visited the Mozambique city of Beira on Wednesday and flew over affected areas including the town of Buzi, which was under water for several days after the cyclone hit March 14. She says there is still the threat of secondary floods.

She said Cyclone Idai has created “a hugely complex situation” that requires “an even more complex response.” She urged nations to donate as much as possible to help those left hungry and homeless.

FACEBOOK-PASSWORDS

Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook had stored millions of user passwords in plain text for years, the social media company confirmed on Thursday after a security researcher posted about the issue online.

Facebook says there is no evidence that employees had abused access to this data. The company says the passwords were stored on internal company servers, no outsiders could access them. But the incident reveals a huge oversight for the company amid a slew of bruises and stumbles in the last couple of years.

The security blog KrebsOnSecurity says some 600 million Facebook users may have had their passwords stored in plain text. Facebook said in a blog post Thursday it will likely notify “hundreds of millions” of Facebook Lite users, millions of Facebook users and tens of thousands of Instagram users.

AP-US-PEOPLE-EMILIA-CLARKE

‘Thrones’ actress Emilia Clarke says she’s had 2 aneurysms

NEW YORK (AP) — “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke has revealed she’s had two life-threatening aneurysms, and two brain surgeries, since the show began.

In a first-person story Thursday in The New Yorker , Clarke said she had been healthy all her life when she had the first aneurysm in 2011 at age 24 while working out at a London gym.

An unknown actress before landing the role, Clarke says she had just finished filming her first season as Daenerys Targaryen, the “Mother of Dragons,” on the HBO fantasy series and was suffering from serious stress. She was unable to speak her full name even weeks later.

The second surgery came after Clarke finished shooting the third season. She again feared she might lose cognitive ability even if she survived, but she recovered fully.

NCAA TOURNAMENT-THE LATEST

NCAA Latest: Wofford’s Magee sets career D-I 3-point record

The 3-point record belongs to Fletcher Magee.

The Wofford standout knocked down his third trey of the game in the opening minute of the second half against Seton Hall, giving him the NCAA Division I career mark with 505 3-pointers.

He broke the record set by Oakland’s Travis Bader in 2014. Duke’s J.J. Redick (457), Tennessee’s Chris Lofton (431) and Davidson’s Stephen Curry (414) also rank in the top 10.

Wofford lead the Pirates 43-33 in the Midwest Regional.

— Paul Newberry reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.

SPRING FLOODING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Nebraska puts flood damage at more than $640 mln

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Figures compiled by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency put damage statewide from recent flooding at more than $640 million.

NEMA says on its website that current county estimates are of damage to public property of $553 million and private property of $89 million.

The hardest hit counties are Nance, with more than $230 million in damage, and Sarpy with more than $140 million.

Sarpy County is in the southern suburbs of Omaha, while Nance County is about 145 miles (233 kilometers) west of Omaha.

Nebraska’s governor earlier said the state suffered nearly $1.4 billion in estimated losses and damage, including $840 million in crop and cattle losses.

